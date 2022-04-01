2021 Remuneration report

English Estonian

In this remuneration report of Baltika AS (reporting period 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021), information is published on the remuneration and benefits paid to the members of the Management Board of Baltika AS in 2021. When determining the remuneration (basic as well as supplementary) of the members of the management bodies of Baltika AS, the company's practice, strategy, short and long-term objectives, financial indicators and the duties and responsibilities of each member of the management are taken into account.





Flavio Perini

Chairman of the Management Board, CEO

flavio.perini@baltikagroup.com

