ZRG Expands into Australia

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, today announced its expansion into the Australian market with the arrival of two new Managing Directors.



The firm added David Scambler, based in Sydney, and Garreth Ball, based in Brisbane. Both bring extensive backgrounds in search and talent advisory as well as an on-the-ground knowledge of the Australian business landscape.

Scambler’s specialist expertise within financial services across banking, asset management, and infrastructure will bolster the company’s Financial Services and Industrial practices. Ball’s in-depth industrial experience, specifically within Transport, Logistics, and Supply Chain, will further enhance ZRG’s Industrial proposition in the region. His extensive knowledge and connections across supply chain and procurement will add to ZRG’s growing supply chain practice, which includes the company’s recent acquisition of London-based Walter James.

“Being a global firm means you need to be able to deliver insights to clients around their strategic talent needs through a global lens,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “It means that we have specialists who truly understand the needs of our clients in every country where those clients do business. Adding an Australian presence to our Asian operations means that we have deeper resources for our clients throughout the Pacific Rim.”

Scambler noted: “I am really excited to join ZRG. The innovative and contemporary approach the firm brings to clients through the leveraging of AI and data analytics makes the sourcing of talent more robust, timely and thorough.

“ZRG’s unique technology and data driven process is a huge value add for clients, when used in conjunction with the traditional subjective assessment approach,” Ball added. “It’s a much-needed disruption to help assess talent capability accurately, in the talent acquisition landscape.”

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.