Xos, Inc. Delivers 15 Fully-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators In Southern California

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced the delivery of 15 of its battery-electric stepvans to five different FedEx Ground Operators in Southern California during the month of March. FedEx Ground Operators work as FedEx Corporation independent service providers (ISPs). The ISPs ordered these 15 stepvans in 2021 for 2022 delivery. The orders were previously reported by Xos.

“We are pleased to continue delivering vehicles to FedEx Ground Operators and supporting them in meeting their sustainability goals and reducing total cost of ownership,” said Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development for Xos. “This is the first of our 2022 deliveries to FedEx Ground Operators and we are excited to continue rolling out our products to this leading, nationwide fleet.”

The FedEx Ground ISPs that received the vehicles are Pharo Deliveries, Inc. in Bakersfield, Eric Young Corporation in Ventura, Bonanno Investment Enterprises, Inc. in North Hollywood, Expedited Delivery Services, Inc. in Oceanside, and Espinoza Inc. in Santa Maria.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Xos, Inc.’s (“Xos”) expected product deliveries. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos’ ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) cost increases and supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos’ vehicle chassis and battery system, (iii) changes in the industries in which Xos operates, (iv) changes in laws and regulations affecting Xos’ business, (iv) Xos’ ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, (v) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry and (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Xos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 30, 2022 and Xos’ other filings with the SEC copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos’ Investors Relations website at https://investors.xostrucks.com/ or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.