TRU Staffing Partners Announces Panel Presentation “From Privacy to Trust: A Career Evolution” at IAPP’s Global Privacy Summit

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced its panel presentation at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit in Washington, D.C. on April 12th, 2022 titled “From Privacy to Trust: A Career Evolution.”



The panel will address issues and opportunities facing privacy leaders as they consider the next evolution of their practice as risk, ethics, and privacy collide. The session will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. ET at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. TRU Founder & CEO Jared Coseglia will moderate a panel of industry experts:

Jeff Dunifon, CIPP/US, Director and Counsel, Privacy and Data Security, Dexcom

Sarah Robinson, Privacy Risk Manager, Meta

Jutta Williams, CIPP/US, Head of Privacy, Bolt



“TRU is honored to have such an eminent and forward-thinking group of professionals join us at the world’s most important privacy conference,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO, TRU Staffing Partners. “This panel will explore the evolution of the CPO into roles like Chief Trust Officer, how these new roles will be defined in scope, impact, and reporting structure, and why privacy professionals could be uniquely positioned to lead corporate initiatives surrounding brand trust, business growth, and regulatory support and encouragement.”

Join us for a vision into the future where Chief Trust Officer becomes the new normal and the most sought-after role for elite privacy professionals seeking next-generation career opportunities. Panelists will discuss:

The long-term career objectives of Chief Privacy Officers

The broader impacts privacy leaders can have on organizations

The evolution from a privacy to trust — and what that means for B2B and B2C organizations

The interconnectivity of privacy, ethics, risk, and trust

