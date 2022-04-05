Arteris® IP FlexNoC® Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed in Neural Network Accelerator Chip Project Led by BMW Group

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris IP (NASDAQ: AIP), a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and IP deployment software that accelerate SoC creation, today announced that BMW Group has licensed FlexNoC interconnect IP and the accompanying FlexNoC Resilience Package IP for use in a chip partially funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) as part of the ZUSE-KI-mobil publicly funded project. The goal of the project is to develop an accelerator chip for high-end deep learning applications that is a leap forward in terms of energy efficiency, reliability, robustness and security, which go far beyond current possibilities. BMW Group is serving as the coordinator and leader of the project.



Arteris FlexNoC interconnect and Resilience Package IP has been chosen because it includes critical technologies that enhance system-level functional safety, reliability, energy efficiency and security while also increasing system performance. Creating a system that balances huge bandwidth AI/ML processing requirements and tight real time latency deadlines is already difficult, and achieving stretch goals for energy efficiency, reliability and security creates another order of magnitude of challenges. Arteris IP’s advanced technology was the only interconnect IP option that allowed the project to create a leap in the state-of-the-art of automotive dedicated machine-learning SoCs.

“We are excited that the consortium led by BMW Group chose Arteris IP interconnect technology as the on-chip communications on-chip network for this innovative automotive system-on-chip,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris IP. “BMW Group’s decision to use our interconnect IP as the dataflow on-chip network of this complex system is a testimony to the benefits our technologies bring to design teams creating the world’s most sophisticated AI/ML processing chips.”

