Arteris Selected by Black Sesame Technologies for Next Generation of Intelligent Driving Silicon

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation in the AI era, today announced that Black Sesame Technologies has licensed Arteris’ Ncore 3 cache coherent network-on-chip (NoC) IP and FlexNoC 5 non-coherent NoC IP with physical awareness. Arteris technology will be used to optimize on-chip connectivity and data movement for SoCs and SoC-based solutions that deliver full-stack autonomous driving capabilities for the next generation of intelligent vehicles.

Black Sesame Technologies addresses the needs of today’s automotive industry with a broad portfolio that spans high-performance SoCs for autonomous driving to cross-domain SoCs used in a range of vehicles. The company will use the flexibility and scalability of Arteris’ Ncore 3 IP for advanced cache coherent silicon, in combination with the advanced physical awareness capabilities of FlexNoC 5 to optimize place-and-route efficiency, minimize wire congestion, and optimize data movement in its next-generation SoC designs. Together, these meet Black Sesame Technologies’ diverse needs of architectural choices for advanced SoC-based solutions.

“We have worked closely with Arteris since 2019, utilizing an earlier version of FlexNoC in our previous SoC designs. Over the years, its proven product quality combined with the expert support has made Arteris a trusted partner in our journey toward intelligent vehicle innovation,” said David Zeng, chief systems officer at Black Sesame Technologies. “As we continue to advance our designs, we have licensed FlexNoC 5 and Ncore 3 NoC IPs to achieve greater performance with an accelerated time to market to address the advancing needs of autonomous driving.”

“At Arteris, our customers’ working silicon is the ultimate measure of success. We are proud to continue to support Black Sesame Technologies as they develop their next-generation automotive SoCs,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “Their continued trust in Arteris and our technology highlights the value of our system IP. With features like high-performance cache coherent systems, physical awareness, and functional safety, enable faster innovation, greater scalability, and unmatched flexibility for developing the high-performance advanced chip designs of tomorrow.”

The combination of Ncore and FlexNoC NoC IP products delivers a coherent, configurable, flexible, and performant connectivity fabric that is critical for today’s complex automotive SoC designs. It addresses data movement efficiency for improved performance and shorter time-to-market schedules. Learn more at arteris.com/automotive.

About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Black Sesame Technologies

Black Sesame Technologies is a leading automotive‐grade computing SoC and SoC-based intelligent vehicle solution provider. The company started with the Huashan Series high‐computing power SoCs for autonomous driving and recently introduced the Wudang Series cross‐domain SoCs to address more diverse and sophisticated demands for advanced functionalities of intelligent vehicles. Black Sesame Technologies’ proprietary automotive‐grade products and technologies empower intelligent vehicles with mission‐critical capabilities, such as autonomous driving, smart cockpit, advanced imaging and interconnection. The company offers full‐stack autonomous driving capabilities to meet broad customer needs through SoCs and SoC‐based solutions, powered by in‐house developed IP cores, algorithms and support software. Learn more at blacksesame.com.

