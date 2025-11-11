Blaize Deploys Arteris NoC IP to Power Scalable, Energy-Efficient Edge AI Solutions

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation in the AI era, today announced that Blaize has adopted FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP to enhance the performance and scalability of the Blaize AI Platform, a programmable, energy-efficient foundation for hybrid AI deployment models spanning edge and cloud infrastructure. The network-on-chip IP from Arteris enables efficient AI data movement, high-performance computing, and reductions in power consumption and time-to-market. Highly configurable and performance-optimized, Arteris FlexNoC empowers Blaize to advance its platform architecture to meet the rising complexity of multimodal AI inference for smart vision, industrial sensing, acoustic monitoring, and real-time language understanding at the edge.

Blaize AI Platform delivers programmable energy-efficient computing that enables developers and enterprises to build practical and commercially viable AI inference solutions across a wide range of edge and hybrid infrastructure use cases, including industrial automation, transportation, and smart surveillance. Existing edge systems often face trade-offs between inference performance, power, and cost efficiency. Blaize’s mission is to overcome these barriers by providing a scalable, full-stack platform designed for real-world AI deployment.

“The Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP strengthens our programmable, scalable edge AI architecture,” said Dinakar Munagala, co-founder and CEO of Blaize. “By integrating Arteris’ configurable NoC technology and leveraging their expert support, we’re able to further optimize performance and efficiency across our Blaize AI platform, helping customers deploy scalable, real-time inference and intelligence across hybrid edge infrastructure more effectively.”

"At Arteris, we are committed to enabling customers like Blaize that push the boundaries of innovation at the AI edge," said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "We are proud that our FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP plays a critical role in helping Blaize’s mission of delivering highly programmable, power-efficient AI solutions that meet the demands of real-time, multimodal inference across advanced edge deployments."

Arteris’ FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP, with physical awareness, is a silicon-proven technology designed to optimize on-chip communication and enable superior performance, power efficiency, and area optimization. Learn more about Arteris’ solutions for AI semiconductor design at arteris.ai.

About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size and low cost. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE). To learn more, visit www.blaize.com or on LinkedIn at @blaizeinc.

