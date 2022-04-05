Kane Biotech Appoints Dr. Gregory Schultz as Chief Scientific Officer

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), announced today the appointment of Gregory Schultz, PhD, a world renowned expert on biofilms, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).



“As a world-renowned expert in wound care and biofilms, we are honoured to welcome Dr. Schultz as Kane Biotech’s Chief Scientific Officer,” said Marc Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech. Dr. Schultz’s appointment is a big step in confirming Kane as THE biofilm company, as we advance development and commercialization of our DispersinB® and coactiv+™ technologies, aimed at treating biofilm-mediated antimicrobial tolerance.”

Dr. Schultz is a Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the College of Medicine at the University of Florida where he established the interdisciplinary Institute for Wound Research (IWR), serving as Director for IWR for 32 years. Dr. Schultz is Past President of the Wound Healing Society, and past member of the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel. He holds 36 patents and is the co-founder of two successful biotechnology companies.

“My career has focused on biofilm research,” said Dr. Schultz. ”We underestimate how big of a problem that biofilms are, as non-healing wounds are a major worldwide healthcare burden. The key to addressing this challenge is to treat associated biofilm formation,” said Dr. Schultz. “Kane’s technology has current and potential applications across a broad spectrum of biofilm-related issues in animal and human health. I am honored to lead the development of technologies to overcome the tolerance that bacteria in biofilms develop to patients’ immune systems, antibiotics, and anti-microbial technologies as Chief Scientific Officer.”

Gordon Guay, PhD, Kane’s outgoing Chief Scientific Officer, will continue to be closely involved in the company’s operations, and was recently appointed Chairman of Kane’s Scientific Advisory Board and Scientific Advisor to the CEO.

“I want to recognize the tremendous contributions Gordy has made to our company, enabling Kane to achieve significant milestones these past years. Thanks in large part to Gordy’s tremendous efforts, Kane Biotech is now uniquely positioned to become the industry leader in solving biofilm resistance challenges facing human and animal health sectors today,” said Edwards. “I’m grateful that I will be able to continue to count on Gordy’s support.”

About Gregory Schultz



Gregory Schultz, PhD, is Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Director of the Institute for Wound Research at the University of Florida. A major area of his research focuses on defining the role of bacterial biofilms in stimulating chronic inflammation and proteases that impair healing in chronic wounds. Dr. Schultz has co-authored 400 scientific publications that have been cited over 23,000 times, has received $38 million USD in grant support as Principal Investigator or Co-investigator, is an inventor on 36 patents, and is a co-founder of two biotech companies in the areas of antimicrobial coatings and anti-scarring drugs. He served as President of the Wound Healing Society (1999-2001) and as a member of the National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel (2007-2010). In 2021, Dr. Schultz was elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (81 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information: Marc Edwards Ray Dupuis Nicole Sendey Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations/PR Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc medwards@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com nsendey@kanebiotech.com +1 (514) 910-6991 +1 (204) 298-2200 +1 (250) 327-8675

