IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Doug Heldoorn, Chairman of Advanced Container Technologies Inc.

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Doug Heldoorn, Founder and Chairman of Advanced Container Technologies Inc. (OTC: ACTX), the exclusive U.S. distributor of self-contained, automated, indoor “micro-farms” called Grow Pods, along with related equipment and supplies.

Throughout the interview, Heldoorn, reporting from the site of CannaCon in Oklahoma City, discussed the agricultural advantages of Grow Pods and the wide-reaching potential of the technology.

“As excited as everybody is about the cannabis industry, Grow Pod technology aligns with so many factors of society today. I’m twice as excited about that as I am with the cannabis industry, as crazy as it sounds sitting in the middle of CannaCon,” Heldoorn said. “[Grow Pods] offer a growing system that uses 70-75% less water than regular irrigation. You have a controlled environment where right now in California you can grow outdoor vegetables in a controlled setting.”

“We can plug this into any state and make it self-sufficient. With Grow Pods, you control the environment, therefore you can control the outcome,” he continued. “It’s really, really exciting with super foods. I’m talking about things with no metals, no pesticides. Stuff that you’d be hard-pressed to find in an organic store right now, you can actually create yourself.”

Heldoorn then turned his attention to GP Solutions, the developer and manufacturer of Grow Pods.

“GP Solutions has taken some containers and shipped them to actual resorts and different islands, allowing them to control their herbs, spices and some of their foods,” Heldoorn added. “With the lighting system we use, we can do super greens, micro greens, wheat grasses and all of your herbs and such for high-end restaurants… We’re working on different types of energy efficiency… We currently get almost twice as much power out of solar panels as we did five years ago. What’s going to happen in the next five years?”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Doug Heldoorn, Founder and Chairman and Advanced Container Technologies Inc. (OTC: ACTX), to learn more about the company’s operational goals for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Advanced Container Technologies Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies Inc. is in the business of selling and distributing self-contained, automated, indoor “micro-farms” called Grow Pods, along with related equipment and supplies. Additionally, the company designs and sells patented proprietary medical-grade plastic containers, known as the Medtainer®, that store and grind pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com