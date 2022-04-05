Admirals Group AS audited annual report 2021

English Estonian

The audited annual report of Admirals Group AS for 2021 has been erroneously published on 1 April 2022 under Admiral Markets AS. Also, the ESEF report lacked an independent auditor's report.

The management board of Admirals Group AS (hereinafter the „Company“) has approved the 2021 audited annual report of the Company. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 28 February 2022, there are no material differences in the audited report. Company’s 2021 annual report in ESEF format with included independent auditor’s report is attached to this notice. The reports of the Company are available on the Company’s webpage: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/reports-group/

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admirals Group AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764

