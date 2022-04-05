American Kidney Fund Named Among Top Nonprofit Workplaces in the United States

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) is pleased to announce its selection as one of the top 50 nonprofit employers by The NonProfit Times, a leading national business publication for nonprofit managers. The annual program identifies nonprofit organizations that have excelled in creating quality workplaces.

The results of an employee survey measuring the employee experience, combined with an evaluation of AKF’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, led to AKF’s recognition with this award.

“We are honored to once again receive such wonderful accolades for our workplace. We are especially proud to be acknowledged as one of the best nonprofits to work for during a time when AKF, like so many others, operated fully remotely,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “A big part of what makes this a great place to work is the commitment and ‘all in’ spirit that each and every AKF team member brings to our mission of helping people fight kidney disease, and we have continued to make progress and serve the kidney community despite the challenges brought by the pandemic over the last two years.”

AKF recently attained a milestone 20th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, the leading independent evaluator of nonprofits, and a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar).

To support, develop and maintain a high-performing work organization, AKF has a Quality of Work Environment program that aims to develop and implement HR policies, systems, programs and practices that will attract and retain the best workforce required to achieve the organization's mission: to fight kidney disease and help people live healthier lives. The hallmarks of the AKF workforce are excellence, diversity, integrity and commitment.

The survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. The list of top nonprofits is made up of 50 organizations. Nonprofits from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits to Work For.

For more information on The Nonprofit Times’ Best Nonprofits to Work For program, visit https://www.bestnonprofitstoworkfor.com/.

