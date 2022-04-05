Stran & Company Wins NEPPA’s Distributor of The Year Award

Quincy, MA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that Stran has received the Distributor of the Year award from the New England Promotional Products Association (NEPPA). The award presentations took place at the Beacon Awards ceremony on April 4, 2022, the evening before the NEPPA Spring Expo - Client Show at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA. The Beacon Awards, which are voted on by the membership, recognize the outstanding achievements of NEPPA members throughout the year.

Loren Cayer, President of NEPPA, stated, “As the 2022 NEPPA President, I was proud and honored to present Stran with the 2021 Beacon Award for Distributor of the Year. Stran has been a valued member of the association for years and they’re extremely worthy and deserving of this achievement. As one of the fastest growing distributors in our industry, Stran hasn’t lost sight of the importance of partnerships and philanthropy. They’re loaded with extremely talented, intelligent, creative associates and I’m not surprised with their growth and successes. NEPPA is thankful for their membership.”

Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, commented, “We are honored to be recognized by our regional trade association as Distributor of the Year. Winning this award illustrates the strong relationships we have developed with our partners and customers. Moreover, this recognition reflects the tremendous work of the entire Stran team, whose efforts are helping to expand the position of Stran as a leading provider of outsourced marketing solutions.”

The New England Promotional Products Association (NEPPA)

Founded in 1974, the New England Promotional Products Association (NEPPA) represents distributors and suppliers of promotional products in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Association supports its members by providing opportunities for professional development, social interaction and the advancement of business relationships.

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen partner of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

STRN@crescendo-ir.com

Press: