IBN’s InvestorWire Engaged as an Official NewsWire of Octane’s Tech Innovation Forum

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands such as InvestorWire, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by Octane to serve as an Official Media Partner for its upcoming Tech Innovation Forum while its InvestorWire brand has been selected as an Official Newswire. Octane’s Tech Innovation Forum is slated to be held May 10-11, 2022, at the AV Irvine conference center in Irvine, California.



Octane is leading the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem working to create more than 55,000 high-paying technology jobs in Southern California by 2030. Octane’s Tech Innovation Forum will focus on the next industrial revolution, the importance of the climate tech industry in Southern California, as well as feature topics related to the investment landscape for emerging and growth companies.

“IBN is excited to be collaborating with Octane’s team to heighten the visibility of Tech Innovation Forum,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Communications Director. “We believe that a robust virtual presence will always be key for events going forward and are happy to offer our digital infrastructure to provide added exposure and value to the presenters, sponsors and attendees.”

Through Tech Innovation Forum’s hybrid model, attendees can participate at the conference center in- person or virtually. Health and safety protocols will be in place for those attending in person. Through this hybrid model, Tech Innovation Forum will be reaching attendees worldwide.

“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with IBN,” said Director of Marketing, Cara Davidoff. “One of IBN’s strengths lies in its valuable ability to create a robust online presence, which supports and improves the connections our investor audiences and participating companies will discover when participating in Octane’s Tech Innovation Forum. One of the major goals of the Tech Innovation Forum is to showcase the people and companies that are making it happen and to facilitate connections so we can work together to create more jobs, investment and opportunities for all of Southern California. IBN is a great partner to have in accomplishing that goal.”

Startups, entrepreneurs and early-stage companies will be the focus of technology at the forum. A highlight of the conference is keynote speaker, Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic. SoCal companies will present the next wave of technology innovation throughout both days of the conference. In addition, investors can meet with the most innovative companies in Southern California through their conference meeting app. Speakers and keynotes will address topics in fintech, gaming and esports, semiconductors and other rapidly growing industries.

To register or learn more, visit https://octaneoc.org/tech-innovation-forum/

