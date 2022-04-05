Šiaulių Bankas has established a special purpose vehicle

English Lithuanian

On April 5, 2022 Šiaulių Bankas established a special purpose vehicle - SB Modernizavimo Fondas UAB, legal entity code: 306057616, registered office address Tilžės st.149, Šiauliai, 76348.



The goal of establishment of the SB Modernizavimo Fondas is to manage the Fund to be set up to finance multi-apartment buildings renovation projects, thus entering the final phase of the project. The Bank will inform about the launch of the Fund by a separate announcement.

The aim of the unique multi-apartment building renovation financing Fund is to lend funds raised from private and institutional investors to energy efficiency projects in Lithuania. Šiaulių Bankas, as a leader in multi-apartment renovation financing in the country, is the founder of the Fund and the administrator of the renovation loans, while SB Modernizavimo Fondas UAB is the legal manager.