Periodic announcement on the acquisition of the Bank‘s own shares and its results (week 3)

This announcement contains information on transactions of the acquisition of own shares of AB Artea bankas (the Bank) carried during the period specified below under the Bank's own share buy-back programme announced on 26 November 2025.

The period during which the acquisition of the Bank's own shares under the programme was carried out – 01.12.2025 – 19.12.2025.

Period covered by this periodic report – 15.12.2025 – 19.12.2025.

Other information:

Transaction overview Date Total number of shares purchased on the day ( units) Weighted average price (EUR) Total value of transactions (EUR) 2025.12.15 175,000 0.921 161,100.01 2025.12.16 91,067 0.917 83,489.61 2025.12.17 175,000 0.920 161,050.02 2025.12.18 150,000 0.920 138,000.00 2025.12.19 100,000 0.924 92,402.54 Total acquired during the current week 691,067 0.920 636,042.18 Total acquired during the programme period 1,773,482 0.924 1,638,432.21



The Bank's own bought-back shares: 4,752,665 units.







Following the above transactions, the Bank will own a total of 5,443,732 units of own shares representing 0.83 % of the Bank's issued shares.







Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.







This information is also available at: www.artea.lt

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447

Attachment