JLab’s New JBuds Air Pro Earbuds Bring Surprising Value And Features Bigger Names Cannot Match

San Diego, CA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab’s new JBuds Air Pro is the latest release from the brand as it continues to reset expectations for what can be expected in affordable true wireless products. With an MSRP of $60, JLab’s JBuds Air Pro incorporates class-leading features that set it apart from others in this price point and higher-priced products from the likes of Apple, Beats, Samsung, and Skullcandy. The JBuds Air Pro feature Bluetooth multipoint for simultaneous multi-device connectivity, a technology none of its competitors offer in their latest introductions. The exceptional battery life combined with other features typically only found in products at much higher price points, bring surprising value compared to their overpriced competitors. JLab’s JBuds Air Pro will be available for pre-order at JLab.com beginning April 5, 2022, with product shipping to customers late April.

The JBuds Air Pro is JLab’s first true wireless earbuds to include Bluetooth multipoint, a versatile technology that enables the earbuds to transition seamlessly between devices without having to be paired again. Devices with Bluetooth multipoint connectivity can be paired with two devices simultaneously, ideal for users who want to use one set of earbuds to stream audio from their computer and then quickly take a call from their phone without having to unpair their device. While these are JLab’s first true wireless earbuds to use Bluetooth multipoint, it recently introduced the technology in its Work series of productivity-focused Bluetooth headphones.

Designed to be the ideal set of all-around true wireless earbuds, the JBuds Air Pro features real innovation designed for life and the surprising value that JLab is known worldwide. Touch controls add convenience, allowing users to pause, skip tracks, rewind, take calls, and activate audio-enabled assistants. Wear detect sensors automatically pause audio when the buds are removed from the user’s ears, adding an extra level of convenience. The JBuds Air Pro’s low latency Movie Mode setting ensures seamless matching of audio to video on device screens.

The JBuds Air Pro also feature multiple ways to customize the sound to the user’s liking. A quick tap of the earbuds allows the user to toggle between three distinct EQ settings, and JLab’s Be Aware Mode deliberately allows outside noises into the ear, helping the wearer hear the ambient sounds around them. Dual connect technology enables the earbuds to be used independently when the wearer wants one ear unobstructed. Three sets of gel eartips and one set of cush fins allow for a customized and secure fit.

Each earbud features 9+ hours of playtime, and the slim charging case holds an additional 27+ hours of battery life, making it capable of charging both earbuds at least three times to full capacity. The earbuds also feature custom-tuned 6mm neodymium dynamic drivers and three distinct EQ settings to achieve the perfect sound for the workout at hand.

"For some, money is no object. For most of us, it is. When performance, quality, and price matter, earbud users will be hard pressed to find a better option than JLab's JBuds Air Pro. The new JBuds Air Pro include real innovation and surprising value with features such as: touch controls, dual connect, and an incredible battery life on par or better than the competition, along with Bluetooth multipoint, which is a technology they’re not offering yet; it’s a game changer," said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

As with all JLab true wireless products, the JBuds Air Pro is backed with an industry-leading 2-year warranty vs. the standard 1 year that most manufacturers offer. For those prone to losing their earbuds, JLab will also have individual replacements available to purchase at a fraction of the cost.

Full technical features include:

36+ hours playtime (9+ in each earbud)

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Built-In MEMS -38dB+/-1dB microphone in both buds

Patented Custom EQ3 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.1

Range: 30+ ft

Protocols: HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Codecs: SBC / AAC

Wear detect sensors

Driver: 6mm custom-designed dynamic driver

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16Ω

Output: 98 dB

Input: 60mA

Earbud battery: 60mAh lithium polymer?

Earbud charge time: 1.5 hours

Charging case battery: 520mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 2 hours

IP Rating: IP55 (earbuds only)

Included charging case (24+ hours) with patented integrated USB charging cable and three sets of gel eartips, and two sets of cush fins

Weight: 49.7.5 grams (earbuds + case) Earbuds: 5.3 grams each Case: 39.1 grams

2-year warranty

JLab’s JBuds Air Pro will be available for pre-order at JLab.com beginning April 5, 2022, with product shipping to customers late April.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

