April 5, 2022

Technicolor: 2021 Universal Registration Document available

Technicolor informs that its 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) in French version has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 5, 2022.

It has been prepared in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and includes the annual financial report, the corporate governance report of the Board of Directors, the disclosure on extra-financial performance, the statutory auditors’ reports and details of their fees.

The Universal Registration Document in French version is available on the Group’s web site www.technicolor.com (under the heading “Investor Center” - “Financial information” - “Regulated Information”) and at its corporate head office: 8-10, rue du Renard, 75004 Paris, France. It is also available on the website of the AMF (http://www.amf-france.org).

An English version of the Universal Registration Document (free translation of the French version filed with the AMF) is also available on the company's website at the above address.

