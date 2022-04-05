BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Six New Digital Assets: APE, CRV, LINK, YFI, SUSHI and ENJ

VANCOUVER British Columbia, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce the launch of 6 new coins on the platform: APE, CRV, LINK, YFI, SUSHI and ENJ.



On March 24th, Netcoins received approval for an update to its restricted dealer license, which was requested in late 2021, enabling a broader offering of coins on the platform. These 6 coins represent the second rollout of our upcoming coin additions, with multiple rollouts expected to follow.

Information on APE, CRV, LINK, YFI, SUSHI and ENJ can be found on coinmarketcap.com at the links below:

Mark Binns, Netcoins CEO, remarked “We are thrilled to so quickly bring a fresh round of coins to the Netcoins customer base to trade, HODL and sell. These coins included a nice mix of established digital assets and also new coins, like APE, where we will be one of a limited set of providers in Canada, making Netcoins a destination for interested traders. We look forward to providing more coin addition updates in the near future.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) virtual real estate; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption.

