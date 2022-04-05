Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in March 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 10.2% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 65.6% Compared to 2021)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of March 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For March 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 11.7%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 37.1%, 17.7%, 6.6% and 0.9%, respectively.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019 figures Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Mar - 19 Mar - 22 % Change Jan-Mar 19 Jan-Mar 22 % Change Guadalajara 882.2 887.6 0.6% 2,420.4 2,360.4 (2.5%) Tijuana* 496.1 665.6 34.2% 1,361.2 1,820.9 33.8% Los Cabos 140.9 185.3 31.5% 394.7 512.8 29.9% Puerto Vallarta 126.3 191.9 52.0% 351.8 498.8 41.8% Montego Bay 0.6 0.0 (100.0%) 1.8 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 163.7 139.1 (15.0%) 462.0 382.3 (17.2%) Hermosillo 144.1 150.5 4.4% 385.0 383.2 (0.5%) Mexicali 96.3 101.9 5.8% 266.0 290.2 9.1% Kingston 0.0 0.1 N/A 0.0 0.2 N/A Morelia 38.4 49.6 29.2% 110.2 147.6 33.9% La Paz 74.9 91.2 21.8% 210.1 238.2 13.4% Aguascalientes 53.0 61.4 15.8% 142.9 158.0 10.5% Los Mochis 29.9 35.5 18.6% 83.8 96.1 14.7% Manzanillo 7.8 8.4 8.6% 23.9 24.0 0.5% Total 2,254.2 2,568.1 13.9% 6,213.6 6,912.7 11.3% International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Mar - 19 Mar - 22 % Change Jan-Mar 19 Jan-Mar 22 % Change Guadalajara 326.3 331.8 1.7% 988.1 969.9 (1.8%) Tijuana* 223.0 320.2 43.6% 658.1 923.2 40.3% Los Cabos 410.8 463.9 12.9% 1,056.2 1,124.8 6.5% Puerto Vallarta 459.8 432.9 (5.8%) 1,257.0 1,061.0 (15.6%) Montego Bay 491.2 385.7 (21.5%) 1,336.2 928.1 (30.5%) Guanajuato 57.0 58.2 2.0% 171.3 175.5 2.5% Hermosillo 5.3 6.4 21.3% 17.1 18.6 8.8% Mexicali 0.6 0.5 (7.4%) 1.4 1.2 (18.0%) Kingston 0.0 98.4 N/A 0.0 268.2 N/A Morelia 34.1 37.3 9.5% 101.3 116.3 14.9% La Paz 1.6 2.8 77.6% 3.6 7.5 108.5% Aguascalientes 14.1 14.7 3.9% 44.5 47.1 5.9% Los Mochis 0.5 0.6 32.0% 1.6 1.7 6.6% Manzanillo 13.5 8.7 (35.9%) 37.2 25.6 (31.0%) Total 2,037.8 2,162.2 6.1% 5,673.6 5,668.7 -0.1 Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Mar - 19 Mar - 22 % Change Jan-Mar 19 Jan-Mar 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,208.6 1,219.4 0.9% 3,408.5 3,330.3 (2.3%) Tijuana* 719.1 985.9 37.1% 2,019.3 2,744.1 35.9% Los Cabos 551.7 649.2 17.7% 1,450.9 1,637.6 12.9% Puerto Vallarta 586.1 624.8 6.6% 1,608.7 1,559.8 (3.0%) Montego Bay 491.8 385.7 (21.6%) 1,338.0 928.1 (30.6%) Guanajuato 220.8 197.3 (10.6%) 633.3 557.9 (11.9%) Hermosillo 149.4 156.9 5.0% 402.1 401.8 (0.1%) Mexicali 96.9 102.5 5.8% 267.4 291.4 8.9% Kingston 0.0 98.4 N/A 0.0 268.3 N/A Morelia 72.5 86.9 19.9% 211.5 263.9 24.8% La Paz 76.4 94.0 23.0% 213.6 245.6 15.0% Aguascalientes 67.1 76.1 13.3% 187.5 205.1 9.4% Los Mochis 30.4 36.2 18.8% 85.4 97.8 14.5% Manzanillo 21.3 17.1 (19.7%) 61.0 49.6 (18.6%) Total 4,292.0 4,730.3 10.2% 11,887.2 12,581.4 5.8% *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX users (in thousands): Airport Mar - 19 Mar - 22 % Change Jan-Mar 19 Jan-Mar 22 % Change Tijuana 219.4 317.7 44.8% 647.3 917.4 41.7% The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019. Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Mar - 21 Mar - 22 % Change Jan-Mar 21 Jan-Mar 22 % Change Guadalajara 611.6 887.6 45.1% 1,573.6 2,360.4 50.0% Tijuana* 535.9 665.6 24.2% 1,410.7 1,820.9 29.1% Los Cabos 142.4 185.3 30.1% 366.9 512.8 39.8% Puerto Vallarta 125.7 191.9 52.6% 300.4 498.8 66.0% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0% 0.0 0.0 0.0% Guanajuato 109.9 139.1 26.6% 286.0 382.3 33.7% Hermosillo 108.0 150.5 39.4% 257.6 383.2 48.8% Mexicali 68.1 101.9 49.7% 190.2 290.2 52.5% Kingston 0.0 0.1 24.5% 0.1 0.2 46.6% Morelia 38.9 49.6 27.4% 109.1 147.6 35.3% La Paz 64.8 91.2 40.7% 169.1 238.2 40.8% Aguascalientes 35.7 61.4 72.1% 97.7 158.0 61.6% Los Mochis 27.4 35.5 29.8% 70.9 96.1 35.5% Manzanillo 6.7 8.4 26.1% 17.1 24.0 40.1% Total 1,875.1 2,568.1 37.0% 4,849.5 6,912.7 42.5% International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Mar - 21 Mar - 22 % Change Jan-Mar 21 Jan-Mar 22 % Change Guadalajara 195.4 331.8 69.8% 595.0 969.9 63.0% Tijuana* 167.3 320.2 91.4% 424.8 923.2 117.3% Los Cabos 232.0 463.9 100.0% 534.4 1,124.8 110.5% Puerto Vallarta 146.8 432.9 195.0% 352.5 1,061.0 201.0% Montego Bay 129.4 385.7 198.1% 304.7 928.1 204.5% Guanajuato 27.8 58.2 109.3% 85.4 175.5 105.5% Hermosillo 7.4 6.4 (13.8%) 19.9 18.6 (6.3%) Mexicali 0.3 0.5 74.2% 0.7 1.2 70.7% Kingston 36.7 98.4 168.2% 115.4 268.2 132.4% Morelia 21.8 37.3 71.3% 75.1 116.3 55.0% La Paz 1.8 2.8 56.3% 4.0 7.5 88.0% Aguascalientes 11.1 14.7 32.5% 33.9 47.1 39.0% Los Mochis 0.6 0.6 11.4% 1.6 1.7 12.0% Manzanillo 3.7 8.7 131.5% 9.4 25.6 173.2% Total 982.0 2,162.2 120.2% 2,556.6 5,668.7 121.7% Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Mar - 21 Mar - 22 % Change Jan-Mar 21 Jan-Mar 22 % Change Guadalajara 807.0 1,219.4 51.1% 2,168.5 3,330.3 53.6% Tijuana* 703.2 985.9 40.2% 1,835.5 2,744.1 49.5% Los Cabos 374.4 649.2 73.4% 901.3 1,637.6 81.7% Puerto Vallarta 272.5 624.8 129.3% 652.9 1,559.8 138.9% Montego Bay 129.4 385.7 198.1% 304.7 928.1 204.5% Guanajuato 137.7 197.3 43.3% 371.4 557.9 50.2% Hermosillo 115.4 156.9 36.0% 277.4 401.8 44.8% Mexicali 68.4 102.5 49.8% 190.9 291.4 52.6% Kingston 36.7 98.4 168.0% 115.5 268.3 132.4% Morelia 60.7 86.9 43.2% 184.1 263.9 43.3% La Paz 66.6 94.0 41.1% 173.1 245.6 41.9% Aguascalientes 46.8 76.1 62.7% 131.7 205.1 55.8% Los Mochis 28.0 36.2 29.4% 72.5 97.8 34.9% Manzanillo 10.4 17.1 63.9% 26.5 49.6 87.2% Total 2,857.2 4,730.3 65.6% 7,406.1 12,581.4 69.9% *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX Airport Mar - 21 Mar - 22 % Change Jan-Mar 21 Jan-Mar 22 % Change Tijuana 165.8 317.7 91.6% 421.0 917.4 117.9%

Highlights for the month:



Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during March 2022 increased by 48.7%, compared to March 2021; load factors for the month went from 65.9% in March 2021 to 77.4% in March 2022.





New routes:



Santa Lucia (Mexico City) - Tijuana: Volaris Santa Lucia (Mexico City) - Guadalajara: VivaAerobus Los Cabos - Baltimore: Southwest



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

