Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Joint Broker

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited as its joint broker with immediate effect.
Enquiries:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
|WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Jessica Cave/ Andrew De Andrade
Liberum Capital Limited
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|Tel: +263 77280 2131