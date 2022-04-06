Anoto converts loans of SEK 5 million

English Swedish

Stockholm, 6 April 2022 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) announces that the loan that Anoto received from Swedish investors and was announced in a press release on 10 August 2021 now in part is converted into shares at a price of 0.75 SEK per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Anoto share during the last ten trading days before the date of the request of conversion. The right to conversion is stated in the loan agreement.



The conversion means that Anoto’s share capital increases by 3,999,999.618793 SEK from 133,361,602.226567 SEK to 137,361,601.845360 SEK. The total number of shares and votes in Anoto increases by 6,666,666 from 222,269,336 to 228,936,002 shares and votes, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 6 April 2022 at 08:45 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment