Mineworx Begins Pilot Plant Operations

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that the Company is commencing operations in its pilot plant located in Johnson City, Tennessee as all building and equipment permit approvals have been obtained.



All systems and new components are undergoing testing protocols to ensure they are functioning as per specifications and meeting all safety requirements. Various types of feedstocks from inventory will then begin to be processed.

This Process Optimization phase will confirm the data already generated during the pilot plant trials undertaken in Vancouver during 2021 and is required to form the basis for any future Commercial Plant design. Increased material thru puts will supply the necessary information for efficient operations of a Commercial Plant including potential system bottlenecks and precious metal recoveries. The objective is to ensure each phase is performing as efficiently and quickly as possible in order to maximize the overall profitability of the Commercial Plant.

“We have been preparing for this for some time. Equipment and infrastructure for present needs have been addressed as well as contingency plans for additional future growth requirements,” Ben Davis, CEO, Davis Recycling.

Greg Pendura, President and CEO stated, “this is extremely exciting for the company and its shareholders. We can now focus on the completion of the Commercial Plant design and begin the preparation for the fabrication and construction of the facility.”

The Company is holding a live Webinar on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11am MST (1pm EST) to provide a corporate update. Including in this update will be an introduction to the management of Iron Bull Mining Inc. the company which is purchasing the Cehegin Iron Ore project. Iron Bull Mining will provide additional information on the future plans for the company.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RWBZzeLMTcm--uu4OodTOg

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Current focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling Inc. For further information go to www.mineworx.net

