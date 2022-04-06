Tribe Property Technologies to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 7th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB:TRPTF), based in Vancouver, Canada, a prop-tech company focused on the multi-family residential living space, today announced that Joseph Nakhla, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 7th.



DATE: April 7th, 2022

TIME: 1:30pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3qe7F0M

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Closed Oversubscribed Financing of $21 million with Strategic Investment from Round13 Growth Fund in January 2022

Tribe Reported Third Quarter 2021 Revenue of $4.09 Million, a 259% Increase in Revenue and a 364% Increase in Gross Profit Over Third Quarter 2020



About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe’s integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe’s business is composed of three revenue pillars: software and services (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups), and digital services and partnerships (smart building products, financial and insurance service).

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe’s platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

Joseph Nakhla

Chief Executive Officer

1155 West Pender Street, Suite 419

Vancouver, British Columbia

V63 2P4

(604) 343-2601

joseph.nakhla@tribetech.com

Tribe Corporate + Media

Jennifer Laidlaw

VP Communications and Marketing

Tribe Property Technologies

Jennifer.laidlaw@tribemgmt.com

778-837-4314

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com