RightCrowd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 7

QUEENSLAND, Australia, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightCrowd Limited (ASX:RCW, OTCQB: RCWDF), based in Queensland, Australia, focused on software solutions for managing the access and presence of people, today announced that Peter Hill, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 7, 2022.



Recent Company Highlights

38% compound annual growth in sales revenue (H1 2017 – H1 2022) as announced in recent half-year results in March 2022.

RightCrowd counts 9 of the global top-100 corporations as users of RightCrowd solutions

Award winning technology, recently winning the SIA New Product Solution Award at ISC West 2022 for its Access Analytics product.

AUD $9.1m in annual recurring revenue as at 31-Dec-2021 – up 50% YoY.

About RightCrowd

RightCrowd is a global provider of safety, security and compliance solutions that manage the access and presence of people. RightCrowd are specialists in technology solutions for the world’s most complex safety, security and compliance challenges.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

