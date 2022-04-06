Dignity Apparel Selects CGS’s BlueCherry® Shop Floor Control to Digitize its Shop Floor Operations

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced Dignity Apparel, a new provider of union-made clothing and apparel for union workers across the United States, has selected the award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite and its Shop Floor Control module as its end-to-end ERP and shop floor optimization solution.



The relationship provides for CGS to design an end-to-end solution that not only meets today’s needs, but a future-proof solution designed to match Dignity Apparel’s vision and aggressive growth plans. Operationally, the BlueCherry suite delivers everything needed in terms of real-time visibility on productivity and efficiency measures. Strategically, the CGS team will play an important consultative role in designing and implementing a solution that enables Dignity Apparel to make informed, real-time business decisions to not only serve customers but also workers throughout the value chain, who play a critical role in the company’s mission to provide union-made garments to union workers nationally.

“Our BlueCherry Shop Floor Control implementation with CGS is important because we need real-time visibility to determine our productivity and efficiency levels to meet our inventory demands and make informed business decisions timely as a start-up company,” said Kris Field, Manager, Business Intelligence for Dignity Apparel. “We chose CGS knowing that our success is determined by the people and companies we connect with along the way. The CGS team has the deep industry expertise, breadth and depth of experience and best practices approach to help us drive success.”

Over the past 10 years, and in the last two years in particular, the vast majority of unionized garment factories have either shut down their operations entirely, or stopped serving the union market. As of early 2021, less than 10 such operators existed in the United States. Additionally, non-union garment factories often use imported fabrics and materials to reduce costs. Dignity Apparel’s mission is to support American-made garments, create life-changing, life-long jobs and an environment where all can work together with dignity.

About BlueCherry

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

Learn More About BlueCherry

For more information on the BlueCherry family of solutions, please visit www.BlueCherry.com, email sales@cgsinc.com, or visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Mark D. Tullio, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com