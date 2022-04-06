Real-Time Data Streaming Leader Striim Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, Inc. , today announced that the company’s award-winning real-time data integration and streaming solutions Striim Platform and Striim Cloud , have successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation .



Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase confidence in partner solution integrations into BigQuery . Google Cloud engineering teams conduct the validation in a three-phase process. They run a series of data integration tests, compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill gaps, and refine documentation for our mutual customers.

“The ability to process and analyze data in real-time has never been more important as businesses across retail, financial services, healthcare, and others undertake digital transformations,” said Manvinder Singh, director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Recognizing Striim’s capabilities as Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is validation that their integrations and support for BigQuery deliver exceptional experiences and value for customers, ultimately helping them log and analyze streaming data at faster speeds.”

By earning this designation, Striim has proven its solutions meet a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation gives existing customers confidence that their Striim products work well with BigQuery and saves prospective customers evaluation time.

“We’re grateful to Google Cloud for validating our solutions with BigQuery,” said Alok Pareek, executive vice president, Products at Striim, Inc. “As a customer-first organization, our customers must know they can integrate Striim solutions with confidence across a market-leading service like Google Cloud.“

With recent shifts in the global economy and an increasingly distributed workforce, operations must become more responsive and reliable. These shifts create immense demand for real-time data, particularly for predictive analytics. With real-time data, companies can more accurately predict future outcomes and discover new business opportunities. Additionally, the customer experience must be personalized and differentiated to be relevant and competitive in today’s digital economy.

Legacy ETL solutions were not designed for modern, agile business needs. The common “batch” model of data integration cannot support real-time applications related to a modern customer experience, such as predictive analytics, business intelligence, decision-making, and real-time operations. Data and analytics inform customer strategies and tactics across the entire organization, but to be effective, customers need real-time systems to ingest, process, query, and analyze data to deliver insights and enable decisions in real-time.

Striim Cloud and Striim Platform are the only solutions that deliver the real-time autonomous data pipelines that enable enterprises of all sizes, from FORTUNE 50 giants to startups, to seamlessly evolve their legacy application architectures to modern, cloud-native architectures with minimum disruption. Striim solutions use change data capture (CDC) to detect source database changes, removing the impact on other operations and maintaining the most up-to-date data possible. Customers can continuously query, enrich and run analysis on a live data stream in transit rather than query the data after it has reached the target database or data warehouse, making it possible to build applications on the pipeline and expand data capabilities without impacting performance.

As part of the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation program, Striim, Inc. will be able to collaborate more closely with Google partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps. By doing so, our mutual customers can be assured that the combined solution of BigQuery and Striim solutions deliver the best possible outcomes for their respective businesses.

Striim’s solutions are available today. Interested CIOs, CDOs, and data engineers can find out more here https://www.striim.com/ .

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com , read our blog at www.striim.com/blog , follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.