As provided in Section XI ‘Calculation of the Net Asset Value’ of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology, the net asset value of the Company was EUR 36 125 378 or EUR 2.9936 per share on 31 December 2021.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt