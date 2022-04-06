MPT’s 18th annual Chesapeake Bay Week® starts April 17

Owings Mills, MD, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland Public Television (MPT) celebrates the Chesapeake Bay region once again in April with its 18th annual Chesapeake Bay Week®, a slate of more than 35 documentaries and public affairs programs highlighting the beauty, importance, and fragility of the nation’s largest estuary.

During the week of April 17-23, MPT will offer more than 21 hours of content focusing on the Chesapeake Bay’s history, heritage, and resources as well as efforts to protect its diverse ecosystem. This year’s program block includes nine programs that viewers will see on MPT as part of Chesapeake Bay Week for the first time.

The weeklong schedule includes premieres of several original productions, co-productions, and special presentations. Cornerstone programs airing this year are MPT productions Chesapeake Decoys: The Nature of Waterfowl Art, which premieres Monday, April 18 at 8 p.m. and repeats on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m., and The Chesapeake Bay Summit 2022, which debuts on Thursday, April 21 at 9 p.m.

MPT’s annual Chesapeake Bay Week is a unique programming initiative and part of the statewide public TV network’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the bay and examining critical issues faced by communities throughout the Chesapeake region.

Chesapeake Bay Week content will be available to view on MPT-HD, the station’s livestream at mpt.org/livestream, MPT’s online video player, and the PBS Video App.

New programs for Chesapeake Bay Week 2022

Smith Island: A Conversation with Tom Horton – Sunday, April 17 at 6 p.m.

Longtime environmental reporter Tom Horton explores the changing Smith Island environment. The 10-minute retrospective is followed by the short film Cold-Stunned, which follows the efforts of the National Aquarium and partner organizations to rescue, rehab, and release endangered sea turtles.

Science Matters: Backyard Bay Savers in the City – Sunday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation educators Maya, Rick, and Nora, along with a few of their friends, use the City BaySaver Scavenger Hunt to look for nature in urban areas and show how cities connect to the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Viewers are invited to download the scavenger hunt and follow along.

Chesapeake Decoys: The Nature of Waterfowl Art – Monday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

Explore the ancient art of the waterfowl hunt and the fine art it has inspired. This half-hour documentary takes viewers to the Chesapeake marshlands, where hunters share in an age-old tradition, and to the Easton Waterfowl Festival, where intricate decoys carved from blocks of wood fetch generous sums from enthusiastic collectors. The program will repeat on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The Long Shore – Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

This portrait of the Chesapeake illustrates the region’s unique and enduring culture and explores how the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels on the eastern shore is both preserving and celebrating this piece of American culture and way of life.

Troubled Tributary: Maryland’s Patuxent River – Wednesday, April 20 at 8:30 p.m.

This half-hour examination of issues impacting water quality on the Patuxent River features its riverkeeper, Fred Tutman, who believes environmental injustice exists along the river’s banks and claims that minority communities are disproportionately affected by its poor water quality.

True North: Sailing to Salvation – Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Sailing to Salvation tells the story of a group of distressed war veterans who – feeling alienated from society upon their return from duty – find healing, connection, and a sense of belonging through participation in the Valhalla Sailing Project on the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis.

Water’s Way: Thinking Like a Watershed – Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

Water’s Way: Thinking Like a Watershed explores the impact of development, agriculture, and the channelization of streams and creeks on the natural processes that once worked to control runoff and filter the water – and how natural elements such as beavers and trees could aid efforts to restore the bay.

The Chesapeake Bay Summit 2022 – Thursday, April 21 at 9 p.m.

Once again tackling the tough questions surrounding the fight for a cleaner Chesapeake Bay, this year’s summit explores what makes a healthy watershed and what it will take for both urban and rural areas to achieve it. Award-winning journalist Frank Sesno returns as program host, driving conversation with the region’s most knowledgeable experts, policymakers, and stakeholders about the state of the watershed today and what needs to change for a cleaner estuary.

Living Soil – Saturday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Living Soil tells the story of farmers, scientists, and policymakers from the western United States to the waterfront farming and fishing communities in and around the Chesapeake Bay, all of whom are working to incorporate agricultural practices to benefit soil health for years to come.

# # #

About Maryland Public Television

Maryland Public Television (MPT) is a statewide, public-supported TV network and Public Broadcasting Service member offering entertaining, educational, and inspiring content delivered by traditional broadcasting and streaming on TVs, computers, and mobile devices. A state agency, it operates under the auspices of the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission. MPT creates local, regional, and national content and is a frequent winner of regional Emmy® awards. MPT’s commitment to educators, parents, caregivers, and learners of all ages is delivered through instructional events and Thinkport.org. MPT’s year-round community engagement activities connect viewers with resources on a wide range of topics. For more information visit mpt.org.

Attachments