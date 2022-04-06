Grupo Bimbo & Bimbo Bakeries USA Achieve Landmark Success in Sustainability

HORSHAM, Pa., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo and Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification for 18 of its bakeries, the highest number in the baking industry and in any industrial sector with production facilities in the U.S. This certification signifies that the bakeries perform in the top 25 percent for energy efficiency among similar facilities nationwide and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. This year marks the sixth consecutive award for several of these bakeries, reflecting a legacy of sustainability leadership.



The bakeries that have earned EPA's 2021 ENERGY STAR certification include: Auburn (NY), Dubuque (IA), Escondido (CA), Fergus Falls (MN), Gastonia (NC), Kent (WA), La Crosse (WI), London (KY), Oconomowoc (WI), Olean (NY), Phoenix (AZ), Placentia (CA), Reading (PA), Salt Lake City (UT), San Luis Obispo (CA), Zanesville Bimbo QSR Airport (OH), Zanesville Bimbo QSR Eastpointe (OH), and Viceroy (Concord, Ottawa) issued by the Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN).

In addition to the certification, 2 of the company’s bakeries – Atlanta, GA and La Crosse, WI – achieved the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry. These bakeries have achieved the Challenge’s goal to reduce their energy intensity by 10 percent within 5 years. The Atlanta bakery reduced its energy intensity by 17.8 percent and La Crosse by 10.3 percent within two years. This is the Atlanta bakery’s second time meeting this goal.

"We strive to be leaders in sustainability and recognize our obligation to protect and preserve our planet for the next generation,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President of Operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We’re honored that our efforts have again been recognized by the EPA and proud that we are setting the standard for energy efficiency at manufacturing locations.”

“Energy efficiency contributes to greater economic development, greater competitiveness and a healthy environment while helping organizations meet their health, environmental and cost reduction goals,” said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch.

Earning an ENERGY STAR certification reinforces Grupo Bimbo’s Net Carbon Zero commitment and highlights the company’s Purpose – Nourishing a better world. It also positions Bimbo Bakeries USA within the top 25 percent of commercial bakeries in the nation regarding energy performance. Bimbo Bakeries USA improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-effective improvements to its plants.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR certification.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates 59 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Entenmann’s, Stroehmann, Maier’s, Sara Lee, Thomas’, Bimbo, Marinela, Barcel, Boboli, Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, and Brownberry®. Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

CONTACT: Annie Speer

Annie.Speer@BuchananPR.com

610.228.0832