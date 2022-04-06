GENE WOLF JOINS THE FAMILY ENDEAVORS FOUNDATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

San Antonio, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf is a partner in the Business Department and is Managing Partner of Kemp Smith Law. A native El Pasoan, he began as an associate in 1991 practicing primarily in the areas of securities, business and tax law. He was promoted to partner in 1997 with practice emphasis on tax, probate and trust, estate and business planning. Wolf is Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a member of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

Wolf currently serves as Director of The Borderplex Alliance, Director of Kids Excel El Paso and Director and Chair of the Governance Committee for Hunt Companies, Inc., among other prestigious professional and civic roles in El Paso.

“Gene is a well-respected leader in the El Paso community, so we are very excited to have him on the foundation board of directors,” said Jon Allman, Endeavors President & CEO.

The Family Endeavors Foundation was formed to support the long-term financial viability of the Endeavors mission to serve vulnerable people in crisis. An initial organizational priority is to support social service needs of communities where Endeavors serves.

“As an El Pasoan, I’ve seen the commitment and sacrifices made by our military. I’m proud to join an organization that is devoted to giving back to those who have given so much,” said Wolf.

Wolf received his B.B.A. from Baylor University and his J.D. from Baylor Law School. Wolf lives in El Paso with his wife Sherri. Together, they have three children, Tyler, Kayla and Clinton. Wolf began his term on the Family Endeavors Foundation board effective in March, 2022.

About Endeavors

Endeavors®, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.