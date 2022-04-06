New York, USA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Rapid Progress with 20+ Companies Working to Develop Therapies, Assesses DelveInsight

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma is a cancer that develops in the cells within the bile ducts; both inside and outside the liver. Several companies are continuously working towards developing treatment therapies including Basilea Pharmaceutica, Virogin Biotech Ltd, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine which are investigating their potential candidates in mid-stage of development.

DelveInsight’s 'Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma treatment. The major Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma companies include Basilea Pharmaceutica, AstraZeneca, Delcath Systems Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Medivir, Newish Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Exelixis, Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Xencor, Inc., Zymeworks, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Genoscience Pharma, Kinnate Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Sirtex Medical, Virogin Biotech Ltd, TriSalus Life Sciences, Tyra Biosciences, Siranomics, Instylla, Inc. and others are currently working to improve the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma treatment landscape.

and others are currently working to improve the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma treatment landscape. Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Derazantinib, VG161, SD 101, FT-2102, KIN-3248, RLY-4008 , TYR-200, HMPL-453, Opaganib, XmAb®22841, STP705, Camrelizumab, Embrace™ Hydrogel Embolic System, CTX-009 and others.

, and others. TYRA-200 , an FGFR2 inhibitor with an initial focus on patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma being developed by Tyra Biosciences. TYRA remains on track to submit an IND with the US FDA TYRA-200 in the second half of 2022.

, an FGFR2 inhibitor with an initial focus on patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma being developed by Tyra Biosciences. TYRA remains on track to TYRA-200 in the second half of 2022. In September 2021 , Knight Therapeutics entered into Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Incyte for Tafasitamab and Pemigatinib in Latin America. Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will be responsible for the development, manufacture and supply to Knight of tafasitamab and pemigatinib, and Knight will be responsible for seeking the necessary regulatory approvals and distributing both medicines in Latin America.

, entered into with for in Latin America. Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will be responsible for the development, manufacture and supply to Knight of tafasitamab and pemigatinib, and Knight will be responsible for seeking the necessary regulatory approvals and distributing both medicines in Latin America. In January 2022 , US FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KIN-3248 being developed by Kinnate Biopharma . KIN-3248 is a next-generation pan-FGFR inhibitor being developed for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

, US FDA cleared the for being developed by . is a next-generation pan-FGFR inhibitor being developed for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In February 2022 , HUTCHMED initiated a Phase Ib/II Study of HMPL-453 in Combination with Chemotherapy or Toripalimab for Advanced Solid Tumors, including intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in China. HMPL-453 is also being evaluated as monotherapy in Phase II clinical trial in China.

, initiated a Phase Ib/II Study of in Combination with Chemotherapy or Toripalimab for Advanced Solid Tumors, including intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in China. HMPL-453 is also being evaluated as monotherapy in Phase II clinical trial in China. Relay Therapeutics announced the initiation of Expansion Cohorts for First-In-Human Trial of RLY-4008, an FGFR2-altered intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomain January 2022.

announced the initiation of Expansion Cohorts for First-In-Human Trial of RLY-4008, an FGFR2-altered intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomain January 2022. In May 2021, Kinnate Biopharma Inc . Closes USD 35 Million Series A Financing to Establish a Chinese Joint Venture. The joint venture will pursue the development of KIN-3248 for the Chinese market. KIN-3248 is a Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors (FGFR) inhibitor candidate for the treatment of patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC).

. Closes Series A Financing to Establish a Chinese Joint Venture. The joint venture will pursue the development of for the Chinese market. KIN-3248 is a Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors (FGFR) inhibitor candidate for the treatment of patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC). The Investigational New Drug application for KIN-3248 was cleared by the US FDA on January 18, 2022, and Kinnate anticipates the initiation of a Phase I trial of KIN-3248 in the first half of 2022.

was cleared by the US FDA on January 18, 2022, and Kinnate anticipates the initiation of a Phase I trial of KIN-3248 in the first half of 2022. In 2022, Basilea will continue its activities in oncology in order to ensure project continuity and progression. For derazantinib, the company will focus on continuing the FIDES-01 study in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA).

Request a sample and discover the recent breakthroughs happening Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline landscape in @ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Outlook

The Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline landscape.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), also known as Intrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer, is cancer that arises in the bile ducts within the liver. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) is a rare disease that accounts for roughly 10% of all cholangiocarcinomas. The 5-year Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma survival rate is 9%

The American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) TNM staging method, which is now in its seventh edition and consists of four stages, is the most generally used categorization system to evaluate Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma progression and resectability. Prior to this edition, there was no separate Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma staging method and these tumors were classed as HCC.

The most common Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma symptoms include Jaundice, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-coloured stool, fever, itchy skin. The initial Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma diagnosis is usually made when the tumour is not resectable due to locally advanced or metastatic disease. Transabdominal ultrasound is frequently the first imaging modality to detect a liver mass, with or without biliary tract dilatation.

Despite high recurrence rates of up to 80%, surgical excision is the sole Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma treatment. In a tiny number of patients, intrahepatic recurrences may still be treated with curative intent.

There are many factors affecting the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma prognosis. Find out these @ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Guidelines

A snapshot of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Derazantinib Basilea Pharmaceutica Phase II Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral VG161 Virogin Biotech Ltd Phase II Interleukin-12 and 15 expression stimulants Intratumoral SD 101 TriSalus Life Sciences Phase I/II Toll-like receptor 9 agonists Intravenous FT-2102 Forma Therapeutics, Inc. Phase I/II Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors Oral KIN-3248 Kinnate Biopharma Phase I Type 2 and 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral RLY-4008 Relay Therapeutics Phase I Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral

Learn more about the novel and emerging Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline therapies @ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Clinical Trials

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous

Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Interleukin-12 and 15 expression stimulants, Toll-like receptor 9 agonists, Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors, Type 2 and 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants

Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Interleukin-12 and 15 expression stimulants, Toll-like receptor 9 agonists, Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors, Type 2 and 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Companies : Basilea Pharmaceutica, AstraZeneca, Delcath Systems Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Medivir, Newish Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Exelixis, Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Xencor, Inc., Zymeworks, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Genoscience Pharma, Kinnate Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Sirtex Medical, Virogin Biotech Ltd, TriSalus Life Sciences, Tyra Biosciences, Siranomics, Instylla, Inc. and others.

: Basilea Pharmaceutica, AstraZeneca, Delcath Systems Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Medivir, Newish Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Exelixis, Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Xencor, Inc., Zymeworks, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Genoscience Pharma, Kinnate Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Sirtex Medical, Virogin Biotech Ltd, TriSalus Life Sciences, Tyra Biosciences, Siranomics, Instylla, Inc. and others. Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Derazantinib, VG161, SD 101, FT-2102, KIN-3248, RLY-4008, TYR-200, HMPL-453, Opaganib, XmAb®22841, STP705, Camrelizumab, Embrace™ Hydrogel Embolic System, CTX-009 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma surgery and drugs, visit @ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Derazantinib: Basilea Pharmaceutica 9. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 KIN-3248: Kinnate Biopharma 10. Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Therapy

Related Reports

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma companies involved such as Kinnate Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Sirtex Medical, Virogin Biotech Ltd, TriSalus Life Sciences, among others.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Forecast

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline

Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Bile Duct Cancer companies involved such as Merck, BMS, Elicio Therapeutics, among others.

Biliary Tract Cancers Pipeline

Biliary Tract Cancers Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Biliary Tract Cancers companies involved such as Merck, RemeGen, EMD Serono, SMT bio Co., Ltd., among others.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 2+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis companies involved such as Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Vivet Therapeutics, among others.

Biliary Atresia Pipeline

Biliary Atresia Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Biliary Atresia companies involved such as Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Albireo, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 28+ companies and 28+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Primary Biliary Cholangitis companies involved such as Genfit, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Market

Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) companies such as Novartis Oncology, Servier, Eltrombopag, among others.

Cocaine Use Disorder Market

Cocaine Use Disorder Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Cocaine Use Disorder companies such as Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Novartis, Omeros Corporation, Indivior, among others.

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency companies.

Zollinger-ellison syndrome Market

Zollinger-ellison syndrome Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Zollinger-ellison syndrome companies.

Follicular Lymphoma Market

Follicular Lymphoma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Follicular Lymphoma companies such as Merck & Co, Genentech, Incyte Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Cholangiocarcinoma Market

Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment Market

Rare Cancer Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News