Richardson Electronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Net Income of $2.9 Million and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Revenue Growth; All Business Units Grow Versus Third Quarter FY21



Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $55.3 million were up 22.3% from last year’s third quarter.

Sales increased for PMT, Canvys and Healthcare in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 versus the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Backlog increased to $175.6 million in the third quarter versus $146.9 million at the end of the second quarter and $98.7 million at the end of the third quarter of last fiscal year.

Gross margin was 31.8% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 versus 34.9% of net sales in the prior year’s third quarter primarily due to product mix and higher global freight costs.

Operating expenses decreased $1.6 million to $13.9 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. This decrease was due to the non-recurrence of a $1.6 million legal settlement in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating income was $3.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to an operating income of $0.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.21 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.02 per common share (diluted) in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash and investments were $39.1 million as of February 26, 2022 versus $39.7 million on November 27, 2021.

LAFOX, Ill., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended February 26, 2022. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“In our third quarter of fiscal 2022, we produced our seventh consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “With continued growth in our backlog in all three business units, and new customers expressing interest in our growing range of engineered solutions, we remain confident that in spite of the challenging economic environment, fiscal year 2022 will finish with strong sales and improved profitability.”

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 22.3% to $55.3 million compared to net sales of $45.2 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to higher net sales across all three business units. PMT sales increased $8.8 million or 25.0% from last year’s third quarter. Demand within PMT was driven by strong growth from new Power and Microwave Technology partners for various applications including Power Management and 5G infrastructure, as well as increasing shipments of our patented ULTRA3000. In addition, sales for several electron tube product lines, including semiconductor wafer fabrication, increased from the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Canvys sales increased by $1.1 million or 15.0% due to strong customer demand in North America and Europe. Richardson Healthcare sales increased $0.2 million or 7.4% primarily due to an increase in parts sales and an increase in demand for the ALTA750TM Tubes.

Gross margin was 31.8% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 34.9% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. PMT margin decreased to 32.2% from 34.9% primarily due to product mix. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales decreased to 32.2% from 35.2% because of higher global freight costs. Healthcare gross margin was 25.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 33.0% in the prior year’s third quarter due to an increase in component scrap expense and rising freight costs.

Operating expenses were $13.9 million compared to $15.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from the non-recurrence of a $1.6 million legal settlement in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. In addition, lower legal fees were offset by higher employee compensation expenses.

The Company reported operating income of $3.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to an operating income of $0.3 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Other expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, including interest income and foreign exchange, were $0.1 million, compared to other expenses of less than $0.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The income tax provision of $0.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes and the offset of a U.S. tax provision against the valuation allowance. In addition, state income taxes for Illinois increased due to the suspension of net operating loss carryforwards (“NOLs”) until the end of fiscal 2023. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $2.9 million compared to net income of $0.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.21 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.02 per common share (diluted) in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash and investments at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $39.1 million compared to $39.7 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and $47.4 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company continues to invest in inventory and working capital to support its growth initiatives as well as, $0.6 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to its Healthcare and manufacturing businesses as well as its IT System, versus $0.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY – NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 26, 2022

Net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 were $163.0 million, an increase of 28.9%, compared to net sales of $126.5 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Sales increased by $30.4 million or 30.8% for PMT, $5.2 million or 25.6% for Canvys and $0.9 million or 12.2% for Richardson Healthcare.

Gross profit increased to $51.5 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $42.5 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin decreased to 31.6% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to 33.6% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2021, primarily because of product mix in PMT and higher global freight costs in Canvys, partially offset by improved manufacturing efficiencies for Healthcare.

Operating expenses decreased to $40.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $41.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from the non-recurrence of a $1.6 million legal settlement in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and lower legal fees, partially offset by higher employee compensation expenses.

Operating income during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $11.0 million, compared to an operating income of $0.6 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Other expense for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, including interest income and foreign exchange, was less than $0.1 million, as compared to other expense of $0.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

The income tax provision of $1.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes and the offset of a U.S. tax provision against the valuation allowance. In addition, state income taxes for Illinois increased due to the suspension of NOLs until the end of fiscal 2023.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $9.6 million, versus a net loss of $0.2 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.71 for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to a net loss of $0.02 per common share (diluted) for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.



CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 25, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of May 6, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal year 2022 results. A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 2, 2021, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Audited February 26, 2022 May 29, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,147 $ 43,316 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $149 and $202, respectively 31,605 25,096 Inventories, net 73,673 63,508 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,362 2,385 Total current assets 147,787 134,305 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 16,839 17,067 Intangible assets, net 2,077 2,270 Lease ROU asset 3,502 2,570 Non-current deferred income taxes 481 541 Total non-current assets 22,899 22,448 Total assets $ 170,686 $ 156,753 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,744 $ 16,979 Accrued liabilities 15,975 14,182 Lease liability current 1,164 1,066 Total current liabilities 37,883 32,227 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred income tax liabilities 235 242 Lease liability non-current 2,113 1,358 Other non-current liabilities 844 1,366 Total non-current liabilities 3,192 2,966 Total liabilities 41,075 35,193 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 11,608 shares on

February 26, 2022 and 11,160 shares on May 29, 2021 580 558 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding

2,053 shares on February 26, 2022 and 2,097 shares on May 29, 2021 103 105 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued — — Additional paid-in-capital 65,831 62,707 Retained earnings 60,557 53,297 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,540 4,893 Total stockholders’ equity 129,611 121,560 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 170,686 $ 156,753





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 26, 2022 February 27, 2021 February 26, 2022 February 27, 2021 Net sales $ 55,308 $ 45,235 $ 162,991 $ 126,465 Cost of sales 37,739 29,469 111,468 83,997 Gross profit 17,569 15,766 51,523 42,468 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,946 15,457 40,550 41,924 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets — (6 ) 2 (6 ) Operating income 3,623 315 10,971 550 Other expense (income): Investment/interest income (11 ) (15 ) (36 ) (48 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 121 65 (2 ) 650 Other, net 17 (25 ) 39 (61 ) Total other expense 127 25 1 541 Income before income taxes 3,496 290 10,970 9 Income tax provision 609 62 1,326 239 Net income (loss) 2,887 228 9,644 (230 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax 69 353 (2,353 ) 2,966 Comprehensive income $ 2,956 $ 581 $ 7,291 $ 2,736 Net income (loss) per share: Common shares - Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.02 $ 0.73 $ (0.02 ) Class B common shares - Basic 0.19 0.02 0.66 (0.02 ) Common shares - Diluted 0.21 0.02 0.71 (0.02 ) Class B common shares - Diluted 0.19 0.02 0.64 (0.02 ) Weighted average number of shares: Common shares – Basic 11,497 11,111 11,320 11,097 Class B common shares – Basic 2,074 2,097 2,089 2,097 Common shares – Diluted 12,027 11,183 11,724 11,097 Class B common shares – Diluted 2,074 2,097 2,089 2,097 Dividends per share: Common share $ 0.060 $ 0.060 $ 0.180 $ 0.180 Class B common share 0.054 0.054 0.162 0.162





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 26, 2022 February 27, 2021 February 26, 2022 February 27, 2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,887 $ 228 $ 9,644 $ (230 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 872 849 2,560 2,595 Inventory provisions 88 265 228 717 Share-based compensation expense 142 150 514 529 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets — (6 ) 2 (6 ) Deferred income taxes 26 3 38 (50 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,209 ) (837 ) (7,355 ) (1,004 ) Inventories (3,113 ) 133 (12,295 ) (875 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2 ) 428 (1,058 ) 156 Accounts payable 1,902 496 4,204 (2,027 ) Accrued liabilities 563 873 2,075 4,285 Other (370 ) 216 (13 ) (222 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,214 ) 2,798 (1,456 ) 3,868 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (554 ) (555 ) (2,161 ) (1,835 ) Proceeds from maturity of investments — — — 16,000 Purchases of investments — — — (9,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (554 ) (555 ) (2,161 ) 5,165 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,906 — 2,630 — Cash dividends paid (806 ) (780 ) (2,384 ) (2,340 ) Payment of financing lease principal (45 ) (45 ) (136 ) (136 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,055 (825 ) 110 (2,476 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 195 (34 ) (662 ) 1,315 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (518 ) 1,384 (4,169 ) 7,872 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,665 37,023 43,316 30,535 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 39,147 $ 38,407 $ 39,147 $ 38,407





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit

For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2022 and 2021

($ in thousands)

By Strategic Business Unit: Net Sales Q3 FY 2022 Q3 FY 2021 % Change PMT $ 44,032 $ 35,237 25.0 % Canvys 8,141 7,078 15.0 % Healthcare 3,135 2,920 7.4 % Total $ 55,308 $ 45,235 22.3 % YTD FY 2022 YTD FY 2021 % Change PMT $ 128,778 $ 98,418 30.8 % Canvys 25,732 20,491 25.6 % Healthcare 8,481 7,556 12.2 % Total $ 162,991 $ 126,465 28.9 % Gross Profit Q3 FY 2022 % of Net Sales Q3 FY 2021 % of Net Sales PMT $ 14,163 32.2 % $ 12,308 34.9 % Canvys 2,618 32.2 % 2,493 35.2 % Healthcare 788 25.1 % 965 33.0 % Total $ 17,569 31.8 % $ 15,766 34.9 % YTD FY 2022 % of Net Sales YTD FY 2021 % of Net Sales PMT $ 41,080 31.9 % $ 33,530 34.1 % Canvys 8,348 32.4 % 7,156 34.9 % Healthcare 2,095 24.7 % 1,782 23.6 % Total $ 51,523 31.6 % $ 42,468 33.6 %



