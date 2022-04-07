Wallbridge Identifies Additional Gold Mineralization Within Fenelon Resource Footprint And Expands Area 51 Zone To The Southwest

TORONTO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM, OTCQX:WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) today reported positive assay results from the ongoing drill program at the Fenelon gold project (“Fenelon”), including newly identified areas of mineralization within and surrounding the existing resource footprint on the Company’s Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property in Northwestern Quebec.

“Today’s results include additional high-quality gold intercepts inside the 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) footprint, demonstrating the potential to continue growing the size and quality of Fenelon’s existing gold resource. A good example of this is drill hole FA-22-405, which identified a previously unknown area of near-surface mineralization in the Tabasco zone, including one intercept of 4.89 g/t Au over 11.00 metres” said Attila Péntek, Wallbridge’s Vice President, Exploration. “The continuity of the deposit was reinforced through results such as drill hole FA-20-159-W6, which included 1.73 g/t Au over 67.70 metres. Several intersections reported today also demonstrate that there is strong potential to expand the resource laterally, while the exploration drill holes have provided important information about the geology surrounding the known deposit, as we look to identify satellite deposits and new mineralized zones.”

Fenelon Resource Drilling

Within 2021 MRE footprint

One of the primary objectives of the Company’s 2022 Fenelon drill program, as outlined in Wallbridge’s News Release dated January 10, 2022 is to delineate additional resources within the known footprint of the deposit to support future economic studies and an updated resource estimate for 2023. The Company has two to three drill rigs allocated to this program. Recent highlight intersections from this program include:

FA-20-159-W6 1.73 g/t Au over 67.70 metres, including 2.64 g/t Au over 12.00 metres, and 7.33 g/t Au over 6.75 metres in the Area 51 zone; 49.07 g/t Au over 1.00 metre, 2.71 g/t Au over 12.40 metres, and 22.83 g/t Au over 2.05 metres in the Tabasco-Cayenne zones. FA-22-405 4.89 g/t Au over 11.00 metres, including 21.87 g/t Au over 2.00 metres in the Tabasco Zone, at a shallow vertical

depth of only 60 metres in a previously unknown area of mineralization.

Lateral expansion from 2021 MRE

The current drill program is also focusing on expanding the resource laterally, in directions where the mineralization is open. Data from this drilling will support future economic studies in determining the optimal mining configuration of the project. The Company has three to four drill rigs allocated to this program and recent highlight intersections include:

FA-21-379 5.21 g/t Au over 5.00 metres, including 38.00 g/t Au over 0.60 metres, in Area 51, 100 metres southwest of 2021

MRE. FA-21-382 44.41 g/t Au over 0.50 metres in Area 51, 200 metres southwest of 2021

MRE. FA-21-390 0.51 g/t Au over 206.60 metres, including 1.15 g/t Au over 9.50 metres, and 2.11 g/t Au over 6.80 metres, and 2.33 g/t Au over 5.40 metres in the Ripley Zone, 1.2 kilometres south of

2021 MRE. FA-21-384 0.54 g/t Au over 40.50 metres, including 1.23 g/t Au over 6.50 metres in the Ripley Zone, 1.0 kilometre south of

2021 MRE.

Fenelon Exploration Drilling



As part of the ongoing drill program, Wallbridge completed exploration drilling in late 2021 to gain a better understanding of the geology surrounding the known Fenelon deposit and to find suitable geologic environments that can host new gold zones and satellite deposits. Lacking surface outcrops, this program is largely guided by detailed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) geophysical magnetic survey data that has proven very effective in identifying host rocks and potentially gold-bearing structures.

Fifteen of the drill holes released today (FA-21-319, -323, -325, -330, -332, -335, -339, -352, -354, -357, -363, -367, -369, -372, -377) targeted airborne magnetic features resembling the signature of the Jeremie Diorite, one of the main host rocks of the Fenelon deposit. The results will assist in better defining the shape of this geologic unit and in finding western and northwestern extensions of this diorite body that may host gold mineralization. This program resulted in an improved 3D model of the Jeremie Diorite in the area 500 metres to two kilometres west of the Fenelon deposit and new gold mineralization was encountered in drill hole FA-21-357.

Four drill holes released today (FA-21-327, -337, -351, -373) were drilled to locate the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone and to help interpret the geologic and structural features up to 2.3 kilometres west of the Ripley gold zone. New gold mineralization was encountered in drill hole FA-21-327.

Four drill holes (FA-21-329, -333, -341, -350) were drilled to locate the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone and to help interpret the geologic and structural features 300 metres east of the Ripley gold zone. New gold mineralization was encountered in all four drill holes.

Final assay results from 72 drill holes and partial results of six holes of the 2021/2022 Fenelon drill program are reported in the Table and Figures below. All figures and a table with drill hole information of recently completed holes are posted on the Company’s website under “Current Program” at https://www.wallbridgemining.com/s/fenelon.asp.

Figure 1. Compilation map of the Fenelon-Grasset area

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/316bb015-3c88-42b1-96bc-602dc9954919

Figure 2. Fenelon Gold, Plan View

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60ff6134-1ba7-467d-a861-fbab1fad65e1

Figure 3. Fenelon Gold, Vertical Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be4e2cca-4aa4-448b-8d77-07aa3ed8b508

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) Resource Drilling within MRE Footprint 19-0925-008 289.00 290.20 1.20 4.90 4.90 Area 51 21-5075-10265-B No Significant Mineralization (4) 21-5080-10A No Significant Mineralization (4) 21-5080-010A-W1 167.90 173.00 5.10 0.99 0.99 VG Area 51 21-5130-002 342.00 366.00 24.00 0.85 0.85 VG Area 51 Including… 342.00 345.00 3.00 2.05 2.05 Area 51 And… 361.50 366.00 4.50 1.44 1.44 Area 51 21-5130-002 394.50 401.50 7.00 1.16 1.16 Area 51 FA-20-154-W2 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-20-154-W3 1156.00 1159.00 3.00 1.92 1.92 Tabasco FA-20-159-W5 613.50 622.50 9.00 0.73 0.73 Area 51 FA-20-159-W5 624.00 630.00 6.00 2.88 2.88 VG Area 51 Including… 624.00 624.70 0.70 18.25 18.25 VG Area 51 FA-20-159-W6 507.00 532.90 25.90 0.55 0.55 VG Area 51 Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) Including… 524.25 532.90 8.65 0.97 0.97 VG Area 51 FA-20-159-W6 545.00 550.00 5.00 1.84 1.84 Area 51 FA-20-159-W6 568.00 635.70 67.70 1.73 1.73 VG Area 51 Including… 568.00 580.00 12.00 2.64 2.64 VG Area 51 And… 597.00 603.75 6.75 7.33 7.33 VG Area 51 Which Includes… 603.25 603.75 0.50 57.90 57.90 VG Area 51 FA-20-159-W6 743.90 744.90 1.00 4.91 4.91 Area 51 FA-20-159-W6 840.60 845.10 4.50 7.68 7.68 Contact Zone Including… 840.60 842.00 1.40 21.29 21.29 Contact Zone FA-20-159-W6 883.00 884.00 1.00 49.07 49.07 Tabasco FA-20-159-W6 911.50 914.50 3.00 1.98 1.98 Tabasco FA-20-159-W6 923.55 925.00 1.45 6.47 6.47 VG Tabasco FA-20-159-W6 941.30 953.70 12.40 2.71 2.71 VG Cayenne Including… 949.35 951.50 2.15 9.91 9.91 VG Cayenne FA-20-159-W6 991.00 993.05 2.05 22.83 22.83 VG Cayenne Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA-21-360 63.00 65.50 2.50 2.16 2.16 Area 51 FA-21-360 104.00 104.50 0.50 22.00 22.00 Area 51 FA-21-362 56.50 58.00 1.50 4.39 4.39 Area 51 FA-21-362 169.50 173.50 4.00 1.66 1.66 Area 51 FA-21-365 139.00 151.25 12.25 0.89 0.89 Contact Zone Including… 139.00 140.05 1.05 6.17 6.17 Contact Zone FA-22-405 74.00 85.00 11.00 4.89 4.89 VG Tabasco Including… 77.00 79.00 2.00 21.87 21.87 VG Tabasco Resource Drilling Proximal to 2021 MRE FA-21-311-W2 918.00 919.00 1.00 9.68 9.68 VG Area 51 FA-21-311-W2 941.00 941.50 0.50 62.40 62.40 Area 51 FA-21-311-W2 1279.75 1282.15 2.40 2.12 2.12 VG Tabasco FA-21-311-W4 920.00 922.55 2.55 4.97 4.97 VG Area 51 FA-21-311-W5 1012.00 1013.50 1.50 3.39 3.39 Area 51 FA-21-311-W5 1247.40 1254.30 6.90 1.46 1.46 VG Area 51 Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) Including… 1252.80 1254.30 1.50 3.44 3.44 VG Area 51 FA-21-311-W6 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-311-W8 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-316 74.00 87.00 13.00 0.81 0.81 Ripley FA-21-316 184.00 186.00 2.00 4.75 4.75 Ripley FA-21-316 216.00 225.80 9.80 0.56 0.56 Ripley FA-21-317 151.15 152.00 0.85 9.95 9.95 Area 51 FA-21-318 45.00 61.00 16.00 0.89 0.89 Ripley FA-21-318 76.00 90.50 14.50 0.62 0.62 Ripley FA-21-318 107.00 108.50 1.50 4.44 4.44 Ripley FA-21-320 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-320A No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-321 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-322 644.75 659.00 14.25 0.56 0.56 Ripley FA-21-322 674.60 682.30 7.70 0.77 0.77 Ripley Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA-21-322 697.00 722.00 25.00 0.48 0.48 Ripley FA-21-331 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-334 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-338 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-340 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-347 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-347-W1 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-347-W2 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-347-W3 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-347-W4 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-356 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-361 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-361-W1 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-370 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-374 No Significant Mineralization (4) Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA-21-375 166.00 175.00 9.00 0.89 0.89 Area 51 FA-21-379 155.00 160.00 5.00 5.21 5.21 Area 51 Including… 155.00 155.60 0.60 38.00 38.00 Area 51 FA-21-381 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-382 100.00 101.50 1.50 3.53 3.53 Area 51 FA-21-382 215.25 215.75 0.50 44.41 44.41 VG Area 51 FA-21-384 393.00 433.50 40.50 0.54 0.54 Ripley Including… 394.00 400.50 6.50 1.23 1.23 Ripley FA-21-385 531.00 560.50 29.50 0.63 0.63 Area 51 Including… 536.50 539.50 3.00 2.91 2.91 Area 51 FA-21-387 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-388 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-21-390 283.90 287.50 3.60 1.41 1.41 Ripley FA-21-390 385.65 390.50 4.85 1.97 1.97 Ripley FA-21-390 447.80 654.40 206.60 0.51 0.51 VG Ripley Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) Including… 447.80 457.30 9.50 1.15 1.15 VG Ripley And… 537.00 543.80 6.80 2.11 2.11 Ripley And… 610.50 615.90 5.40 2.33 2.33 Ripley FA-22-393 338.00 348.50 10.50 1.37 1.37 Ripley Including… 342.00 344.00 2.00 3.80 3.80 Ripley FA-22-397 315.00 325.00 10.00 0.75 0.75 Ripley FA-22-398 203.50 205.00 1.50 4.11 4.11 Ripley FA-22-400 114.00 115.00 1.00 7.28 7.28 Ripley Exploration Drilling (5) FA-21-319 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-323 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-325 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-327 198.20 199.70 1.50 0.77 0.77 New Zone FA-21-327 520.00 521.00 1.00 1.37 1.37 New Zone FA-21-329 248.50 250.00 1.50 0.97 0.97 New Zone Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA-21-330 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-332 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-333 345.00 349.00 4.00 0.32 0.32 New Zone FA-21-335 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-337 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-339 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-341 295.00 296.50 1.50 1.03 1.03 New Zone FA-21-341 703.50 705.00 1.50 1.97 1.97 New Zone FA-21-350 260.50 271.00 10.50 0.49 0.49 New Zone Including… 269.50 271.00 1.50 1.63 1.63 New Zone FA-21-350 301.00 304.00 3.00 1.66 1.66 New Zone FA-21-351 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-352 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-354 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-357 307.00 308.50 1.50 2.64 2.64 New Zone Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA-21-357 379.00 380.50 1.50 0.68 0.68 New Zone FA-21-357 487.00 490.45 3.45 0.63 0.63 New Zone FA-21-363 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-364 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-366 199.00 200.50 1.50 2.30 2.30 New Zone FA-21-367 184.00 191.50 7.50 0.45 0.45 Area 51 FA-21-367 232.00 233.50 1.50 5.11 5.11 Area 51 FA-21-369 176.50 178.00 1.50 1.14 1.14 Area 51 FA-21-372 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-373 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-376 No Significant Mineralization (5) FA-21-377 No Significant Mineralization (5) (1) Table includes only assay results received since the latest press release dated March 30, 2022. (2) Au cut at: 110 g/t Au for the Tabasco/Contact /Cayenne zones; 75 g/t Au for the Area 51 zones. (3) Intervals containing visible gold ("VG"). (4) Metal factor of at least 5 g/t*m and minimum weighted average composite grade of 0.35 g/t Au within the open pit model and 1.5 g/t Au for below open pit model. (5) Metal factor of at least 1 g/t*m and minimum weighted average composite grade of 0.3 g/t Au for exploration drillholes.

Assay QA/QC and Qualified Persons

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon are cut and bagged either on site or by contractors and transported to SGS Canada Inc. or Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. for analysis. Samples, along with standards and blanks that are included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at the laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS or ICP. At SGS and Bureau Veritas samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re‒analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Peter Lauder, P.Geo, Exploration Manager of Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the discovery, acquisition, development, and production of gold from a portfolio of exploration and development stage assets located in established mining jurisdictions within Canada. Wallbridge’s flagship project, Fenelon, is located on the highly prospective Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend in Northern Abitibi, Quebec. A mineral resource estimate completed in 2021 validated the multi-million-ounce potential of Fenelon as well as Wallbridge’s nearby Martiniere Property, incorporating a combined 2.67 million ounces of indicated gold resources and 1.72 million ounces of inferred gold resources. Fenelon and Martiniere, located within a 910-square-kilometre exploration land package controlled by Wallbridge, have the potential to be developed into mines, and are close to existing power and transportation infrastructure. Wallbridge also has interests in several copper, nickel and platinum group metal properties, including a 17.8% interest in Lonmin Canada Inc.

Further information about Wallbridge can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.wallbridgemining.com.

