OTC Markets Group Welcomes AYA GOLD & SILVER INC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced AYA GOLD & SILVER INC (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF), rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. AYA GOLD & SILVER INC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



AYA GOLD & SILVER INC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AYASF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Benoit La Salle, President & CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce the upgrade to the OTCQX® Best Market, a designation that improves liquidity and aligns with our commitment to meet higher financial standards for compliance, disclosure and corporate governance. Trading our stock on the OTCQX improves transparency and expands our visibility and accessibility to current and prospective U.S. and global shareholders."

Dentons US LLP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About AYA GOLD & SILVER INC

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

