OOAK Group Announces Minting of Gourmet Food and Beverage NFT

LAS VEGAS, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOAK Group, a Las Vegas-based partnership, announced it will soon be minting a new NFT featuring world-class Japanese dining and premium sake: the Kaiseki Yuzu NFT.

OOAK Group Managing partner Luis Ocadiz said, "The Kaiseki Yuzu NFT is a first on many levels. The NFT gives holders entry into the world of Kaiseki, known to be 'the finest meal on Earth.' Holders get a discount on meals at Kaiseki Yuzu, an award-winning Japanese restaurant located in Las Vegas. Special seating, special menu items, and other utilities await our holders."

But that's not all. Holders will also be invited to a members-only event hosted by Kaiseki Yuzu, with Chef Azeuchi creating a very special menu for that event only. That event includes sake tasting with Chris Johnson, the "Sake Ninja."

"Our community loves the best food and beverages available on the planet," added Ocadiz. "We celebrate all cuisines, and we thought it fitting to start with Kaiseki, a traditional Japanese meal dating back centuries."

OOAK Group's future plans include members-only sake tastings and seminars. "We really want our members to learn about the world of Kaiseki and premium sake, and to share those experiences with others," said Ocadiz.

A portion of the proceeds from the Kaiseki NFT mint will be donated to women's shelters in the Las Vegas area, as well as a non-profit that helps women escape human trafficking.

"Have meals at one of the world's best Japanese restaurants, and help someone find safety from a bad situation. It's hard to imagine a more satisfying life experience," said Co-Founder Jeff Winchester.

For more information, send inquiries to info@ooakgroup.io, or visit the project Twitter @kaisekiyuzunft.

Image 1: Kaiseki Yuzu





Course from Kaiseki Yuzu, nestled in the heart of the Las Vegas' Famous Chinatown.









