OTC Markets Group Welcomes Hot Chili Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Hot Chili Ltd. (ASX : HCH;TSX-V: HCH; OTCQX: HHLKF), a company developing the large-scale Costa Fuego Project - a copper hub comprising the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Hot Chili Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Hot Chili Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “HHLKF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We are delighted to be moving up to OTCQX, as we deliver the next level of growth. An upgrade to OTCQX is a logical next step for Hot Chili. This designation is OTC Market’s top tier and a step towards greater liquidity and support to our active North American investor outreach. Hot Chili will trade on OTCQX under the ticker HHLKF” commented Christian Easterday, Managing Director Hot Chili.

About Hot Chili Ltd.

Hot Chili is developing the large-scale Costa Fuego Project - a copper hub comprising the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits, all of which have updated Mineral Resource Estimates (“MRE” or “resource”) and lie proximal to one another at low-altitude elevations (800m to 1,000m), 600km north of Santiago and within 50km of port, making it one of the lowest altitude major developments in the Americas.

Costa Fuego's Indicated Resource is 725 Mt grading 0.47% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 2.8 Mt Cu, 2.6 Moz Au, 10.5 Moz Ag, and 67 kt Mo and the Inferred Resource is 202 Mt grading 0.36% CuEq containing 0.6 Mt Cu, 0.4 Moz Au, 2 Moz Ag and 13 kt Mo.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

