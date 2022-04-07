HydroGraph Clean Power – News Updates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (OTCMKTS:HGCPF) is a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels. HydroGraph manufactures strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries, and alternative-energy fuels in high-demand such as hydrogen, all through an industry-leading patented technology that achieves the highest quality, a low cost, and unlike conventional processes is environmentally friendly. The technology — the Hyperion detonation system — is ideal for commercial scale: compact and modular, the small footprint allows for deployment virtually anywhere. And the company’s initial go-to-market products of graphene and hydrogen are only the beginning for a platform of products in the atomic and energy spaces.



3/29: HydroGraph Clean Power returns from successful CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event

HydroGraph executives return from highly successful one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from March 25-27, 2022. The CEM AlphaNorth Capital event provided links between growth-stage companies, such as HydroGraph and top-tier investors through one-on-one meetings and networking activities. HydroGraph leadership introduced investors to their business model and reviewed the early progress for the newly public company, with graphene under production now and a hydrogen prototype technology scheduled for Q3.

Jara said of the event “The investor reception was tremendous. There’s a lot of excitement about our growth potential with graphene, hydrogen and a platform of products. Our graphene manufacturing plant in Manhattan, Kansas is online and scaling up to commercial capacity by September.”

4/1: HydroGraph to begin search for new Board Director.

HydroGraph will begin a selection process for a new member of its Board of Directors after David Ryan announced he is stepping down from the Board. Ryan’s resignation from the Board allows the company to bring in board directors with industry experience that aligns with its target markets.

“We are deeply appreciative of the leadership David Ryan provided as HydroGraph transitioned from an R&D company to a public-facing manufacturing company,” said HydroGraph CEO Stuart Jara. “This is an opportunity for the company to add to its Board of Directors the business and science leaders who have backgrounds in our key markets, and we anticipate acting soon to augment the Board with that expertise.”

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the company owns the worldwide exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/