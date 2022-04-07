Dorman Issues First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

COLMAR, Pa., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (“Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM), a leading supplier in the automotive aftermarket industry, today published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The inaugural report outlines Dorman’s approach with respect to a responsible ESG framework across four key pillars: its employees, who Dorman refers to as Contributors; its products and customers; the planet; and corporate responsibility and governance. For this report, Dorman used the results of its first ESG materiality assessment and also referenced standards from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) as a basis for identifying topics of relevance for the company and its stakeholders. Dorman’s inaugural ESG Report can be found on its Investor Relations portal at www.dormanproducts.com.



“We are pleased to release our first ESG Report, which highlights our ESG priorities and summarizes the foundation of the ESG program upon which we intend to build,” said Kevin Olsen, Dorman President and Chief Executive Officer. He added, “Our board of directors and senior leadership team believe our ESG program reflects who we are as a company, and we look forward to sharing our progress in the future.”

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

