Freddie Mac Announces 2022 Home Possible RISE Award® Winners for Helping Very Low- to Low-Income Homebuyers

MCLEAN, Va., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the winners of its Home Possible RISE Awards®. The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes Freddie Mac’s top clients across multiple categories for excellence with Home Possible® mortgages – Freddie Mac’s affordable lending solution for very low- to low-income homebuyers.



“In light of the widespread acceleration of home prices across the country, we honor the extraordinary resilience and dedication of our lender partners in helping borrowers overcome affordability challenges to achieve sustainable homeownership,” said Danny Gardner, Freddie Mac Single-Family Senior Vice President, Client and Community Engagement.

This year’s award winners represent national and local lending companies, as well as their standout loan originators who are committed to making responsible and sustainable homeownership a reality. This year also included the first Home Possible RISE Award for Refinance. This category recognizes those originators who produced the highest volume and percentage growth for refinance loans.

Freddie Mac purchased over 130,000 Home Possible mortgage loans in 2021. In addition, it has made homeownership possible for more than 643,000 families through $126.58 billion in Home Possible mortgages since 2015.

The HFA Advantage® category reflects only that program volume for the year, whether the winner is a lender or housing finance agency. Lenders must be active Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers, and correspondent lenders and brokers must originate through those Seller/Servicers. Freddie Mac reviewed 2021 data and awarded the top organizations among several categories.

