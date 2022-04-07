Imprivata Sets Stage for Evolution of Digital Identity Innovation

WALTHAM, Mass., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, celebrates its strong momentum on the heels of its 20-year anniversary in digital identity innovation. With milestones spanning new and emerging customer solutions, to key additions to its leadership team, the company continued its strong momentum with overall bookings up 13% over the previous year while maintaining a 98% customer retention rate. Growth was spurred by continued healthcare and enterprise digital modernization efforts, the proliferation of mobile – including telehealth, vendor consolidation efforts, and the relentless frequency and severity of cyberattacks.



“The last two years have brought unprecedented challenges and complexity, particularly for healthcare organizations reeling from the effects of Covid-19,” said Gus Malezis, CEO of Imprivata. “We’ve spent considerable time reflecting on what we, as an organization, can do to make our customer’s lives easier while ensuring their systems and data stay secure amid a wider attack surface and targeted cyberattacks that threaten not only infrastructures, but patient safety.”

The company’s growth caps off a year of major milestones, which includes the additions of privileged access management (PAM) and risk analytics and intelligence to its interoperable solution portfolio. Additionally, Imprivata released major developments to its iOS and Android mobile solutions, such as advanced facial recognition and the first enterprise password autofill solution to deliver fast, secure access to shared devices. Additional highlights include the opening of its new headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the appointments of Mark McArdle as Chief Products and Design Officer, Tom Timperio as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Engineering, and Rachel McClary as Chief Marketing Officer.

This news follows the introduction of the company’s Digital Identity Framework (DIF), a unified strategy to securely and efficiently enable the use of digital identities across hypercomplex environments. The DIF addresses key requirements for robust governance and administration, identity management, authorization, and access and authentication. It also addresses PAM, drug diversion, patient privacy, and risk analytics and intelligence.

