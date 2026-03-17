Imprivata Introduces New Advanced Access Management and Passwordless Authentication Capabilities to Address Evolving NHS Cyber Security and Compliance Challenges

LONDON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today introduced comprehensive new capabilities designed to help NHS organisations and UK healthcare providers meet the unique demands of the UK’s evolving compliance, cybersecurity, data protection landscape, including the Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF)-aligned Data Security and Protection Toolkit (DSPT) and Care Identity Service (Spine) Authentication.

Imprivata Enterprise Access Management (EAM) now offers context-aware passwordless authentication, high-assurance identity verification, and AI-powered behavioral analytics, expanding the company’s leading solutions for improving workflow productivity while meeting the unique demands of the UK’s evolving compliance, cybersecurity, and data protection landscape.

“Providers and Trusts across the NHS system continue to rely on Imprivata to deliver solutions that remove workflow friction while bolstering security. As UK healthcare organisations face evolving compliance and operational challenges, our expanded EAM platform will help them meet these new requirements while ensuring clinicians have fast, seamless access to the resources they need to care for patients,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata. “Imprivata EAM delivers these workflow, security, and compliance benefits from a single, comprehensive platform, which also helps reduce cost and drive meaningful return on technology investment, which is critical as budgets continue to tighten.”

Addressing UK-Specific Identity and Access Challenges

UK health and care systems are under increasing pressure to adopt modern, standards-based approaches to identity, authentication, and access control, while demonstrating compliance to national assurance frameworks such as the CAF-aligned DSPT and NHS England Spine Authentication, a modern, standards-based identity authentication service. These and other initiatives underscore the need for strong authentication and access management practices across NHS organisations.

The new EAM functionality delivers tailored capabilities that support NHS identity and cyber security priorities:

CAF-Aligned DSPT & Identity Assurance : Advanced access management and passwordless authentication help NHS organisations strengthen identity assurance, reduce reliance on shared credentials, and demonstrate multi-factor authentication (MFA) controls required under regional requirements such as the CAF-aligned DSPT. This includes detailed reporting and audit trails to support toolkit submission and independent assessment evidence.



: Advanced access management and passwordless authentication help NHS organisations strengthen identity assurance, reduce reliance on shared credentials, and demonstrate multi-factor authentication (MFA) controls required under regional requirements such as the CAF-aligned DSPT. This includes detailed reporting and audit trails to support toolkit submission and independent assessment evidence. Seamless Passwordless Experience : Clinicians and care staff benefit from friction-free, secure login methods that reduce login fatigue, increase productivity, and align with NHS workforce needs. These options support the wide range of authenticators and help drive adoption of secure access without compromising user experience.



: Clinicians and care staff benefit from friction-free, secure login methods that reduce login fatigue, increase productivity, and align with NHS workforce needs. These options support the wide range of authenticators and help drive adoption of secure access without compromising user experience. Role-Based Access and Audit-Ready Controls: Built-in role and attribute-aware policies ensure that authenticated users are granted precisely the access they need, helping NHS organisations demonstrate cyber framework compliant access control and accountability while reducing the surface for misuse or lateral movement.



Imprivata EAM addresses these challenges by delivering a unified access management platform to support all enterprise users and workflows while also enabling a seamless, consistent user experience. The platform supports a wide variety of authenticator options and combinations to give users the flexibility to meet their specific requirements and preferences. Platform capabilities include:



Advanced passwordless authentication, including support for integrated face authentication technology to improve security while simplifying access for users



High-assurance identity verification to enable secure onboarding, help desk authentication, and self-service password reset



Risk signaling and behavioral analytics to determine and respond to potential security threats associated with users accessing corporate resources



Secure access for VPN-less remote access built on Zero Trust principles to provide a seamless experience for users outside the network



Operational analytics that provide near real-time workflow and access data to drive more informed, strategic decisions



Interested in learning more?

Imprivata offers several different ways to learn more about Imprivata EAM and the expanded functionality:

Imprivata will demonstrate the new functionality of EAM during Digital Health Rewired 2026 (24-25 March, 2026, The NEC, Birmingham) in Hall 4. To book a demo at Digital Health Rewired, visit here.



Watch our on-demand webinar for a first look at the new features



Register Now to attend our live webinar “Next generation of Imprivata Enterprise Access Management for the NHS” on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11a.m. GMT.



Request a demo here.



About Imprivata

Imprivata delivers simple and secure access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries to ensure every second of crucial work is both frictionless and secure. Imprivata’s platform of innovative, interoperable access management and privileged access security solutions enable organisations to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party identities to facilitate seamless user access, protect against internal and external security threats, and reduce total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.



Media Contact

press@imprivata.com