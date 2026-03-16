Imprivata Introduces New Advanced Access Management and Passwordless Authentication Capabilities to Enhance Clinical Efficiency, Security, and Essential Eight Compliance

MELBOURNE, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today introduced comprehensive new capabilities designed to help Australian healthcare organisations improve clinical workflow efficiency while strengthening cyber security and compliance with the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s (ACSC) Essential Eight mitigation strategies.

Imprivata Enterprise Access Management (EAM) now offers context-aware passwordless authentication, high-assurance identity verification, and AI-powered behavioral analytics, expanding the company’s leading solutions for supporting fast, frictionless access, stronger security and compliance, and improved operational efficiency.

“As the Australian healthcare market continues to embrace digital transformation, it is critical that care providers have fast, consistent access to the devices, applications, and resources they need to remain focused on delivering high-quality care,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata. “Healthcare organisations in Australia continue to rely on Imprivata for this fast, frictionless access, and we are excited to bring innovative new capabilities to market to drive passwordless access and help meet evolving regulatory requirements such as the Essential Eight.”

Addressing Australia’s Essential Eight Requirements

Healthcare delivery continues to evolve rapidly across Australia, with digital transformation efforts aimed at boosting clinician productivity, reducing administrative burden and safeguarding sensitive patient information. At the same time, organisations face heightened expectations to implement robust cyber security controls consistent with the Essential Eight — a set of prioritised mitigation strategies designed to reduce the likelihood and impact of cyber-attack incidents. These strategies include multi-factor authentication (MFA), patching, least-privilege access, application hardening, and regular backups as a baseline for cyber resilience.

The new EAM functionality delivers frictionless, secure access that aligns with the operational realities of clinical environments while meeting key cyber security controls demanded by the Essential Eight:

Fast, Passwordless Access : Clinicians and care staff gain rapid access to clinical applications, shared workstations and mobile devices, reducing time spent on repetitive logins and password resets — a significant productivity drag in busy healthcare settings.



: Clinicians and care staff gain rapid access to clinical applications, shared workstations and mobile devices, reducing time spent on repetitive logins and password resets — a significant productivity drag in busy healthcare settings. Optimised Shared Device Workflows : By streamlining transitions between users on shared workstations, Imprivata reduces disruption in care delivery and supports smoother clinical handovers, enabling clinicians to spend more time on patient-centric tasks rather than IT friction.



: By streamlining transitions between users on shared workstations, Imprivata reduces disruption in care delivery and supports smoother clinical handovers, enabling clinicians to spend more time on patient-centric tasks rather than IT friction. Unified Identity Across Systems : EAM unifies identity and authentication across disparate systems and applications, helping clinicians get seamless, context-appropriate access without compromising security or workflow continuity.



: EAM unifies identity and authentication across disparate systems and applications, helping clinicians get seamless, context-appropriate access without compromising security or workflow continuity. Robust Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) : MFA is a cornerstone of the Essential Eight strategy and one of the most effective controls to prevent credential compromise and unauthorised access. Imprivata supports strong, phishing-resistant MFA using modern authentication methods — including biometrics, hardware tokens, and standards-based cryptographic factors — helping organisations meet the ASD’s expectations for secure authentication implementations.



: MFA is a cornerstone of the Essential Eight strategy and one of the most effective controls to prevent credential compromise and unauthorised access. Imprivata supports strong, phishing-resistant MFA using modern authentication methods — including biometrics, hardware tokens, and standards-based cryptographic factors — helping organisations meet the ASD’s expectations for secure authentication implementations. Policy-Driven Access Controls : EAM enforces role-based and contextual access policies that support least-privilege access and help reduce risk exposure in line with Essential Eight-aligned security goals.



: EAM enforces role-based and contextual access policies that support least-privilege access and help reduce risk exposure in line with Essential Eight-aligned security goals. Audit-Ready Reporting: Detailed authentication and access logs help IT and security teams demonstrate control implementation and support maturity assessments against Essential Eight requirements.





Interested in learning more?

Imprivata offers several different ways to learn more about Imprivata EAM and the expanded functionality:

Register here to attend our annual customer event: Imprivata Connect Sydney 2026

Watch our on-demand webinar for a first look at the new features

Request a demo here to see the solution in action here.





About Imprivata

Imprivata delivers simple and secure access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries to ensure every second of crucial work is both frictionless and secure. Imprivata’s platform of innovative, interoperable access management and privileged access security solutions enable organisations to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party identities to facilitate seamless user access, protect against internal and external security threats, and reduce total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.



Media Contact

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