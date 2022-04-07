IBN’s CannabisNewsWire to Serve as Media Partner for the Upcoming Lift&Co. Expo Toronto 2022

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative content distributor and multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands including CannabisNewsWire, is pleased to announce that it will be collaborating with the organizers of Lift&Co. Expo, which is set to take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 12-15, 2022 (Exhibits Open May 13-15).



Lift&Co. Expo is renowned as Canada’s #1 cannabis conference and trade show. It is a must-attend event for cannabis industry professionals, investors, consumers and media covering the cannabis industry. As a media partner of Lift&Co. Expo, CannabisNewsWire will work towards furthering the distribution and publication of content generated for the event.

This year’s event is expected to bring together more than 10,000 attendees and over 250 exhibitors showcasing hundreds of products, services and cannabis industry innovations. In addition, the event’s signature surprises and “a-ha” moments have generated some 15 million-plus exuberant social media impressions since inception.

An immersive four-day educational agenda will invigorate attendees’ passion for learning while creating career-enhancing connections. The exclusive Lift Cannabis Business Conference takes place May 12, with Canada’s top cannabis business leaders, innovators and regulators. Each speaker, presentation and panel will offer leading-edge education on today’s most important issues facing Canada’s cannabis business sector. Topping the agenda are discussions on international cannabis markets, trends and projections; production and profitability; economic shifts in the cannabis sector; and key deliverables for Canada’s Cannabis Legislation Review.

May 13 and 14 have been designated as Lift&Co. Expo Industry Days. They will include networking opportunities and time to engage with fellow exhibitors and industry professionals, while exploring some 250-plus exhibitors from across the cannabis industry landscape. Agenda items include panels on best practices for cannabis medical clinics; promotional principles for responsible cannabis use and prosperity; master classes in budtending; cannabis for pain management; and an industry report from Canada’s leading cannabis industry pioneers.

Last but certainly not least, May 15 will be Lift&Co. Expo Consumer Day. It is designed to provide cannabis consumers, enthusiasts and patients the perfect opportunity to explore, learn and discover what's new in the marketplace. Timely topics include women and cannabis, the future of edibles, innovative new accessories and breakthroughs in psychedelic therapies.

For more information about Lift&Co. Expo or to purchase tickets, visit https://liftexpo.ca/ .

About IBN

IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), one of 50+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news; (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks to quickly update investors in the space; (3) enhances corporate press releases; (4) provides social media distribution via IBN to 2+ million likes and followers; and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

To receive SMS text alerts from CannabisNewsWire, text “CANNABIS” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on IBN’s website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer .