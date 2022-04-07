Glatfelter’s Sustainable Packaging Solution Wins IDEA® 22 Sustainability Advancement Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, is proud to announce they are the recipient of the first IDEA® 22 Sustainability Advancement Award, in partnership with Blue Ocean Closure (BOC) and ALPLA, for their innovative, sustainable, fiber-based screw caps. This prestigious award was created to recognize companies that demonstrate excellence in innovation, sustainable product offerings, and outstanding contributions to the nonwovens market.



The award was accepted by Chris Astley, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Glatfelter, on March 30, 2022, at IDEA®, the world’s premiere event for nonwovens and engineered fabrics. “We are honored to be awarded the first ever IDEA® 22 Sustainability Advancement Award and are excited this partnership has been recognized for an innovative and eco-friendly packaging product, so future generations can enjoy a life better than our own through the substitution of metal and plastic-based bottle caps,” stated Astley.

Blue Ocean Closure’s fiber-based screw caps optimize the use of renewable and recyclable wood fibers, and airlaid materials and have allowed this partnership to successfully generate plant-based caps that are durable, water-resistant, and completely biodegradable. The method of proprietary vacuum press forming allows for low production cost and high scalability to support the growing global need for sustainable packaging.

About Glatfelter

