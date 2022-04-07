Top NFT, DeFi, Web 3.0 Entrepreneurs, Builders and Creators Flock to Blockchain2022 Experience in Miami April 10-11

Among interactive mining and gaming workshops plus a sustainable swimwear fashion show, industry leaders discuss Blockchain innovations reshaping social, economic, and financial infrastructure during Bitcoin Miami Week, along with Unicorn Presentations and Legendary Parties

Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES

Miami, April 07, 2022

**MEDIA ALERT**
WHAT: Blockchain2022, an interactive conference bringing together thought leaders driving the growth of blockchain technology and Web 3.0 comes to Miami, the fast-growing hub for crypto innovation. Blockchain2022 will discuss topics such as NFTs, metaverses, DAOs, mining, DeFi, ReFi, interoperability, regulation, and investing. Each day of the event concludes with evening parties and on Sun, a special runway show of sustainable upcycled ocean plastic swimwear limited edition NFT styles. 


WHO: Speakers include:

  • Brock Pierce, CEO of Helios; Chairman of Bitcoin Foundation; Candidate for Senator of Wyoming
  • Jeremy Gardner, Founder of Blockchain Education Network and Augur
  • Brittany Kaiser, Chair of Gryphon Digital Mining, co-founder of Own Your Data Foundation
  • Michael Wagner, Co-Founder & CEO of Star Atlas
  • Tone Vays, Derivatives Trader, Analyst & Digital Scarcity Maximalist (aka #Bitcoin)
  • James Haft, Chairman at DLTx
  • Reeve Collins, co-founder of Blockv
  • Irina Litchfield, Partner at Percival Capital; BitAngels City Leader Austin
  • Dirk Lueth, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Upland
  • Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Ventures; Co-founder of BitAngels
  • Tony Evans, Managing Partner at RATE & FGC Group
  • David Blumberg, Managing Partner of Blumberg Capital
  • Brandi Veil, Partner at Being Investments
  • Greg Gopman, CMBDO at Ankr, founder of Akash Network
  • Adryenn Ashley, Founder of Foxies NFT; NFT Community Designer at Wow! Is Me, Inc.
  • Dr. Sarah Manski, Assistant Professor of Business and Global Affairs at George Mason University
  • Wendy Diamond, Founder/CEO at LDP Ventures / WEDO
  • Marc Scarpa, co-founder DeFiance Media


The full lineup of speakers here.


WHEN: April 10-11, full agenda available here


WHERE:
James L Knight Center
400 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131


TICKETS: All entrepreneurs, creators, collectors, developers, investors, crypto degens and crypto curious are welcome to attend. Early-bird and VIP tickets are available at www.blockchain2022.miami.


MEDIA CONTACT: To RSVP and coordinate interviews, please email contact@layer1events.com


