Top NFT, DeFi, Web 3.0 Entrepreneurs, Builders and Creators Flock to Blockchain2022 Experience in Miami April 10-11

WHAT: Blockchain2022, an interactive conference bringing together thought leaders driving the growth of blockchain technology and Web 3.0 comes to Miami, the fast-growing hub for crypto innovation. Blockchain2022 will discuss topics such as NFTs, metaverses, DAOs, mining, DeFi, ReFi, interoperability, regulation, and investing. Each day of the event concludes with evening parties and on Sun, a special runway show of sustainable upcycled ocean plastic swimwear limited edition NFT styles.





WHO: Speakers include:

Brock Pierce, CEO of Helios; Chairman of Bitcoin Foundation; Candidate for Senator of Wyoming

The full lineup of speakers here.





WHEN: April 10-11, full agenda available here.





WHERE:

James L Knight Center

400 SE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33131





TICKETS: All entrepreneurs, creators, collectors, developers, investors, crypto degens and crypto curious are welcome to attend. Early-bird and VIP tickets are available at www.blockchain2022.miami.





