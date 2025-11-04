Blockchain Wire and Content Syndicate Expand West Coast Presence with Appointment of Caleb Robinson as Business Development Director

San Diego, CA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Wire and Content Syndicate are pleased to announce the appointment of Caleb Robinson as Business Development Director for Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County.

He will play a pivotal role in expanding both companies’ presence on the West Coast—building strategic relationships, attending industry events, and developing partnerships with emerging blockchain, technology, and communications startups.

In his new role, Robinson will:

Build relationships with clients, agencies, and media partners across California’s innovation corridor.





Represent Blockchain Wire and Content Syndicate at leading crypto and tech meetups, conferences, and community events.





Strengthen brand visibility and client engagement through personalized business development strategies tailored to the fast-growing blockchain ecosystem.





A Cum Laude graduate from Point Loma Nazarene University, Robinson earned a B.A. in Business Administration with Minors in Sustainability and Marketing.

“Caleb brings an entrepreneurial mindset and fresh perspective that aligns perfectly with our expansion goals,” said Michael Shuler, President & CEO. “His energy and relationship-driven approach will help us deepen our footprint among the next generation of innovators.”

About Blockchain Wire

Blockchain Wire is the premier blockchain, crypto, and digital asset news distribution service, providing verified, high-quality dissemination across top-tier financial, crypto, and media outlets. The company delivers white-glove service and maintains the industry’s highest publication standards.

About Content Syndicate

Content Syndicate provides comprehensive news distribution and amplification for businesses across industries, offering budget-friendly pricing, personalized support, and guaranteed reach to thousands of media channels.

For more information, visit www.blockchainwire.io and www.contentsyndicate.net.

Media Contact:

sales@blockchainwire.io