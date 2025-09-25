CryptoMondays, World's Largest IRL Crypto Community, Names Blockchain Wire as Official PR Distribution Service in Strategic Partnership

New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays and Blockchain Wire have announced a strategic partnership designed to leverage their respective strengths for the betterment of the global Web3 community. This collaboration represents a natural alignment of two forces: CryptoMondays, the leading global Web3 community serving as an onramp and community hub for Web3, and Blockchain Wire, the leading global blockchain amplification and communication service as the megaphone.





The Power of Community Meets Credibility

CryptoMondays is the largest In Real Life (IRL) crypto community in the world. Started on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into a global movement with 55 active chapters across 18 countries. With 125,000+ members around the globe, CryptoMondays is rapidly expanding and serves as a Schelling point for the Web3 community in cities around the world.

The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies, where enthusiasts gather in real life to “Learn, Earn, and Connect” and shape the future of digital assets.

Blockchain Wire is well recognized for its extensive distribution network, serving top-tier blockchain companies, exchanges, and protocols. It plays a critical role in the industry, sharing and spreading news, educating markets, and amplifying the most important stories driving Web3 adoption.

Amplification and Access

Through the partnership, Blockchain Wire, through its extensive media distribution network, will amplify trending news, inspired conversations, innovation, and industry developments originating from the CryptoMondays community.

CryptoMondays content from its networks of chapters around the world as well as its steady stream of webinars and blog posts that drive thought leadership, will all now flow directly through Blockchain Wire's global media ecosystem. Targeted Reach: Blockchain Wire has the most extensive news distribution network carrying the pulse of the Web3 community to the right targeted audiences, ensuring messages land with journalists, investors, analysts, and the broader crypto community. Blockchain Wire will amplify the voices of the community, carrying them out to the world with credibility, reach, and impact.

Blockchain Wire has the most extensive news distribution network carrying the pulse of the Web3 community to the right targeted audiences, ensuring messages land with journalists, investors, analysts, and the broader crypto community. Blockchain Wire will amplify the voices of the community, carrying them out to the world with credibility, reach, and impact. Member Benefits: Through the partnership, CryptoMondays members will receive discounted access to Blockchain Wire’s PR services. This provides institutional-grade access to early-stage projects and startups, effectively leveling the playing field .

Reverse Flow: Blockchain Wire will also feed their extensive and up to date news network to the CryptoMondays community from the leading Web 3 ventures and protocols.

“CryptoMondays is more than a community—it’s a movement. By partnering with Blockchain Wire, we’re making sure that the individual voices of our members, and the innovation their driving, are showcased and reach a global audience,” said Robin Philip, Founding Member of CryptoMondays.

“Blockchain Wire is honored to become the Official PR Distribution Service of CryptoMondays. Our mission is to amplify the most important stories in blockchain, and CryptoMondays has been at the heart of this industry’s growth,” said Michael Shuler, President, Blockchain Wire.

CryptoMondays is where stories are born, and Blockchain Wire is how those stories are heard. One side brings people together, and the other makes sure the world listens; it is about connection amplification, and making the world a better place through broader Web3 adoption.

For more information, visit:

www.Blockchain Wire.io | www.CryptoMondays.io

About Blockchain Wire

Blockchain Wire is the industry’s leading press release distribution service for blockchain, crypto, and Web3 projects. Providing white-glove support, verified distribution, and trusted reach, Blockchain Wire ensures that every announcement connects with top-tier media, investors, and the global crypto community.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized, community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. With active chapters in 55 cities worldwide, CryptoMondays provides a place for crypto enthusiasts to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.