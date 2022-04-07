TFI International to Hold Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Report First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will hold an Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the Company’s head office, 8801 Trans-Canada Highway, Suite 500, Saint-Laurent, Quebec. The meeting will also be available by way of telephone conference call. The dial-in number for the meeting is 877-223-4471. Shareholders are asked to participate in the meeting by telephone and to vote their shares prior to the meeting by returning their proxy form or voting instruction form, voting online or using the toll-free telephone number set out on the proxy or voting instruction form. During the telephone meeting, shareholders will be able to ask questions but will not be able to vote. Attendance for the meeting at the Company’s head office will be strictly limited to the Company’s registered shareholders and duly-appointed proxyholders.



Also on Thursday, April 28, the Company will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 via news release after the market close. The Company will then hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Friday, April 29 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the quarterly results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Details of quarterly results conference call:

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in number: 877-223-4471

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, May 29, 2022, by dialing 800-700-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering passcode 4012037.

Finally, TFI International Inc.’s 2021 Annual Report is now available on the Company’s website at: www.tfiintl.com/en/presentations-and-reports/.

