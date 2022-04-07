California Water Service Group To Announce Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its first quarter 2022 earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to attend the conference call. To attend, please dial 1-833-832-5130 or 1-509-844-0151 and keying in ID# 2524639, or you may access the live audio webcast at https://ir.calwatergroup.com/calendar/upcoming-events. Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28, 2022 through June 26, 2022, at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, ID# 2524639, or by accessing the webcast above. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal, Vice President, Customer Service and Chief Citizenship Officer Shannon C. Dean, Vice President, Corporate Development Paul G .Townsley, and Vice President, Corporate Controller David B. Healey. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and now Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

Contact

Tom Smegal

408-367-8200 (analysts)

Shannon Dean

408-367-8243 (media)