SalMar – Q1 2022 Trading update

English Norwegian

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q1 2022 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 24.9

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 16.8

Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 3.4

Total Q1 2022 (1,000 tgw): 45.0

The full Q1 2022 report will be released on 12 May 2022 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through webcast at 10:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act