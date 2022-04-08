SalMar – Q1 2022 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q1 2022 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 24.9
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 16.8
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 3.4
Total Q1 2022 (1,000 tgw): 45.0
The full Q1 2022 report will be released on 12 May 2022 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through webcast at 10:00 CEST.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
